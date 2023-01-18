Point and click adventure Grunnd is coming to PC next week

A homage to the works of David Lynch and Franz Kafka, point and click adventure Grunnd is coming to PC via Steam and GOG on January 26th.

Developer Olafs Osh of SEKTAHOUSE says that the fully voiced adventure game Grunnd (stylised as GRUNND) it’s a “unique take on the point-and-click genre with platformer-inspired locales, fast travel, and branching multiple-choice events that the player will begin to unfold as they start their journey”.

In Grunnd you find yourself having overslept on the train ride home from work; In a panic, you jump off at the next station and find yourself in Bytown, a seemingly ordinary town just before the sundown. As it happens, you soon find out that the last train back to civilization has just left and you have no other choice but to explore the surroundings. The people you encounter in Bytown are bizarre, and while some may seem helpful at first, it quickly becomes apparent that many have their own agenda. Realising things aren’t quite as they seem, you come to terms that sleep isn’t in the cards for you this evening

“With Grunnd I wanted to tell a story that is not overburdened with puzzles and irrelevant actions. Primarily I want the player to enjoy the narrative and have it stay with them after they’ve finished the game,” said Olafs Osh, the developer and director of SEKTAHOUSE. “Grunnd is only the beginning, we are working on expanding the universe with more narratives and transmedia projects”, he added.

The game is the debut title from SEKTAHOUSE, and is one of six indie titles to be funded by the Bright Gambit Initiative, which launched in January 2022, with the idea to support small indie productions with funding for their debut titles.

“We loved Olafs passion for story, which is apparent with his work on podcasts and inspirations. Grunnd is more than just another narrative. It is a deep dive into a bleak world and despite its murky undertones speaks to the complex nature of people and what propels us to keep pushing onwards.” Said Vic Bassey, representative of Bright Gambit.

Grunnd is out on January 26th for PC, there’s a demo available now.