SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake! get new gameplay trailer

THQ Nordic has today revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake! which sees the gang try to save Bikini Bottom. The trailer shows off SpongeBob, Patrick, Gary, and the rest of the aquatic friends come together in a new cosmic adventure, all voiced by the original cast.

The official synopsis reads:

A vial of magic Bubble Soap is given to SpongeBob and Patrick by the mysterious fortune teller Kassandra, what could possibly go wrong? They bubble up too many wishes and what seemed like harmless fun turns into a cosmic catastrophe: the very fabric of reality unravels and magical WishWorlds open up everywhere! With many of SpongeBob’s friends being sucked into these strange worlds, your favorite sponge must don various cosmic costumes to travel to the WishWorlds and bring back his friends to restore Bikini Bottom. But beware, Kassandra may not be the helping hand she claims to be…

Players can also pre-order SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake! now (£34.99), which includes the Costume Pack for free (£7.99 on launch day). The Costume Pack includes:

RoboBob SteelPants

Mermaid Man Bob

JellyBob

Primitive Sponge

Dried Sponge

Opposite Day

Band Geek

If you’re looking for something a bit more fancy, The BFF Edition can also be pre-ordered now (£219.99), and comes with the following:

Cosmic Victory Statue – 25cm / 9.8″

Inflatable Patrick – 50cm / 19.7″

BFF Amulet with Necklace

4 Costume miniature bouncing balls

4 placemats

Standard copy of the game on the chosen platform

Costume Pack DLC