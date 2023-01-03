System Shock remake release date confirmed for March

Developer Nightdive Studios has confirmed the March 2023 release date for System Shock remake, via a January update on the game’s kickstarter page.

While the studio hasn’t given an exact date, previously the System Shock reboot was only known to be coming in March because Steam had updated the date to say so, but the developer has now confirmed it’s actually happening, saying: “As some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed – the scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support – the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of. This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine”.

The Kickstarter project for System Shock remake has over 20,000 backers and $1,350,700 in funding, and is “a faithful reboot of the genre defining classic from 1994 built by a team of industry veterans”. It’s been announced for quite a while now, so fans will likely be excited to finally get their hands on the game.

Nightdive says that Citadel has gone through a bit of a makeover, while there are some enemy variants to “provide challenge to the player in the later levels”. The studio also added “Diego will be making numerous appearances throughout the game”, and that there are now updated effects for weapons like the Plasma rifle. Nightdive says that “dismemberment has been a high priority for us and every enemy is receiving a completely custom dismemberment model – there are a lot of enemies and the amount of effort being spent on this is staggering”.

System Shock remake is coming to PC (Steam), as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles in March 2023.