Ten Dates is coming on Valentines Day, here’s the announcement trailer

The sequel to Five Dates has been announced, and Ten Dates is coming to all platforms (mobile included) on February 14th, that’s Valentines Day.
In case you didn’t know, Ten Dates (like previous titles from Wales Interactive) is an FMV-game, or a “live action” adventure, so to speak. This new game will feature talent from shows like The Witcher and Outlander, and when we say it’s coming to all formats; we mean all formats. That’s PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, iOS, and Android, and there’s even a demo on Steam right now.
Wales Interactive tells us that “in the launch trailer, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Long conversations and deep questions lead to a variety of different outcomes. Streamers can take a moment to consult their audience before making game-changing decisions”.
Talent includes Rosie Day (Outlander), Charlie Maher (Conversations with Friends), Meaghan Martin (Camp Rock), Sagar Radia (Industry), Sam Buchanan (The Power), Kaine Zajaz (The Witcher), Ellie James (I May Destroy You), and Rhiannon Clements (Death On The Nile)
“Attraction, dating and love are universal experiences we can all identify with,” says director and writer Paul Raschid, “Our ambition for Ten Dates was to expand the world of Five Dates into a richer and more authentic range of dating options. The writing team included LGBTQ+ consultants who we worked with closely across the interactive storylines. We hope the result is a more inclusive experience which encourages people to try a variety of suitors. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and hope the audience will feel the same way.”
There you have it, the game is out on February 14th, and we’ll have a review for you if you still aren’t sure whether to try it out.