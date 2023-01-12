Terminator 2 campaign live now in World of Tanks

A special collaboration between World of Tanks and Terminator 2: Judgment Day is live now, featuring new content inspired by the sci-fi classic. Running from now until January 26, World of Tanks PC and World of Tanks Blitz will be getting new tanks, decals, inscriptions, 2D style camouflages, and four vehicle commanders directly from the T2 universe.

Along with the new content coming as part of Battle Pass Special: Judgment Day to World of Tanks, a campaign will consist of 50 stages, with all players invited to participate in the event automatically, as players don’t need to activate the progression like with Chapters in regular Battle Passes.

A Premium tank known as the T-832 will feature, complete with built-in special visual effects, and is “born from the fires of the smelter where both T-800 and T-1000 perished.” Those who choose the tank will be able to select one of four commanders who will speak their classic lines from the movie, so anyone who loves either Sarah Connor, John Connor, T-800, or T-1000 will be firmly in their element.

Operation Hasta la Vista is underway already in World of Tanks Blitz, and offers tons of unique rewards for players, such as a Cyborg tank with a legendary T-800 camouflage, 10 Terminator 2 movie-inspired avatars, 4 rare tank camouflages, and profile background. It’ll be available until January 31, and is based on the battle pass mechanics which consists of 60 stages. After completing each stage, players will receive a range of cool rewards straight from the Terminator universe. Finally, to add a cherry on top, hangars in both games will be blasting out a customised soundtrack straight from the movies.