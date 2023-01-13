The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hardback announced

A brand-new book that goes behind the scenes of the upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been announced. Published by Del Rey UK, The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will explore the storytelling, worldbuilding, and creativity behind the movie that aims to bring the massively popular game to life on the big screen.

The book is “a beautifully produced exploration of the making of the movie with exclusive insights from the co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, wider production team and star-studded cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. With stunning concept art and fascinating insights into how they selected and brought to life so many beloved elements of D&D, plus reflections on the casting choices, the actor’s unique inspirations for their roles and the experience filming overall.”

The Art and Making of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hardback will feature:

Foreword and interviews with co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Exclusive commentary from all-star cast Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and beyond into character inspiration and casting choices

Production photos, story boards and insights of which fan favourite elements of the D&D world have been incorporated into the movie and why

Concept art shining light on the conceptualisation and creation of characters, beasts and settings including bringing to life fan-favourite creatures such as the Owl Bear and beyond

Movie making secrets shining light on how the creative team brought the magic and adventure of D&D to the screen

And much more…

Along with the exciting movie tie-in, two prequel/origin story novelisations will be released. ‘The Road to Neverwinter’ is aimed at adults and will tell the origin story of the bard Edgin and the barbarian Holga, while ‘The Druid’s Call is for a YA audience and will focus on the beginnings of the druid Doric.