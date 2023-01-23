The Kid LAROI is coming to Fortnite

The latest musical artist coming to Fortnite has been announced as The Kid LAROI, and he’ll be dropping in starting this Friday at 11pm GMT. It has been described as an “immersive, interactive musical experience portraying LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a worldwide superstar.”

Fortnite will include new music from The Kid LAROI, including his upcoming song “Love Again,” which will also be released January 27. Three unreleased songs will also play on both The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams island and the Afterparty Island. To join in with the celebrations this Friday, follow the official instructions below:

HOW TO JUMP IN: Select THE KID LAROI’s WILD DREAMS tile on the Discover screen, or input the island code 2601-0606-9081 . THE KID LAROI’s WILD DREAMS AFTERPARTY is also available on the Discover screen, or input the island code 4294-0410-6136 . Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services.

Built in collaboration with creators Alliance Studios, Team Atomic, and TheBoyDilly, and featuring a video directed by Adrien Wagner and produced by La Pac, the experience will run from January 27 at 11pm GMT until April 27 at 11pm GMT.