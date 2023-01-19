Tin Hearts developer Rogue Sun announces release date

Tin Hearts looks like a charming puzzler, and now Wired Productions and developer Rogue Sun has announced it’s coming on April 20th to PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Further to this, there will be an open beta test, which means that pretty much anyone can get involved and try the game, while also helping the developer make sure it’s all working properly. Wired also says that if people register their interest in the physical edition of the game via the official store, they can download a digital EP and inventive stickers. The beta will be taking place over the weekend of February 14th (Valentines weekend), and you can sign up for that, here.

The beta will allow players to “experience the opening acts of Tin Hearts, guiding tin soldiers through a trail of puzzles using whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot, and glide them to their goal”.

Winner of the Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game Accolade during Gamescom 2022, Tin Hearts is brought to life by former members of the exceptionally talented Lionhead Studios development team, responsible for the critically acclaimed Fable series. Set in an alternate-timeline Victorian universe, the ‘Dear John’ trailer highlights the magical toy-filled world of Tin Hearts, through the lens of the tin soldiers themselves.

“Tin Hearts is a one-of-a-kind experience and we’re keen for players to go on this magical journey, with their sense of mystery and wonder as unspoilt as possible!” said Kostas Zarifis, Managing Director at Rogue Sun. “Our release date trailer teases a whole load of never-before-seen content and features from the game, so we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world!”

“The brand-new Tin Hearts trailer is a showcase of the lovable characters with a stark change in gameplay from what we have previously shown.” Said Leo Zullo, Managing Director, Wired Productions. “This April, gamers will discover what brilliant minds will do when under threat!”

Tin Hearts will be released on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Utomik), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Xbox on April 20th, 2023.