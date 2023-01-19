Transport Fever 2: Console Edition pushed back to March

Initially planned for a February 2023 release, Transport Fever 2: Console Edition is now coming on March 9th to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. NACON and Urban Games announced the new release date and also put out a new trailer to celebrate the new date.

There’s not been a reason given for the month-long delay, but it’s such a short one we can only imagine it’s for marketing reasons or just a tiny bit of extra polish.

Console Edition is a tycoon game in which you create a transport company and develop all the infrastructure required for the business to grow. By transporting cargo and passengers, you build a transport empire and contribute to the global economy. And now Urban Games has adapted the game for consoles so even more gamers can enjoy the experience. With improved graphics, a revamped interface and controls adapted to controllers, everyone can enjoy an optimized version of the renowned management game.

There’s a standard and deluxe edition of the game, but either way if you pre-order you’ll get bonuses.

Pre-orders of either the base game or the Deluxe edition include exclusive vehicle cosmetic items:

The prototype design skin for the Lockheed Super Constellation plane

The iconic Atlantique design skin for the TGV Sud-Est train

An American GM Fishbowl bus in the design of Santa Clara county

An alternative skin for the MAZ 103 with a modernized look

A colorful skin for the Mercedes Benz eCitaro based on a design from Luxembourg

The Deluxe edition includes additional content that can be combined with the pre-order bonus content:

The standard edition of the game

3 exclusive scenarios across all landscape types to challenge your skills

6 new and exclusive historical vehicles to play with: Hong Kong Meridian Ferry, McDonnell Douglas DC-10-30, British High Speed

Train HST ”Inter-City 125”, Kenworth K100E, Citroën U55 Currus Cityrama and the Toyama Chihou Railway 8000 Series Tram

3 surprising new animals for the three landscape types: wolf, puma and tropical fishes

2 new in-game soundtracks from the two prequels Train Fever and Transport Fever

Transport Fever 2: Console Edition is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on March 9th.