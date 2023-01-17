Voodolls will be getting a closed beta ahead of April launch

Publisher Tate Multimedia has announced that co-op tower defence title Voodolls will be getting a closed beta, starting Thursday January 19th at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT/7pm CET, and running until the same time on Monday 23rd January.

If you fancy having a go at Voodolls, the game the publisher describes as “a co-op tower defence extravaganza steeped in the dark & mysterious world of voodoo”, then you’ll need to sign up for the beta, here.

“Voodolls will be the first third-party we publish at Tate Multimedia, and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” says Magda Schwarzer, Head of Marketing at Tate Multimedia. “It’s fantastic to be able to work alongside a talented studio of young creatives who are living out their collective dream right now. This is exactly the kind of developer we want to work with moving forward.”

In terms of development, Siderift is behind the game, but Tate Multimedia has previously developed titles like Urban Trials, Steel Rats, and Kao the Kangaroo.

When it comes to the game’s features, the publisher sent us a list, as follows:

Synergy between action, exploration and strategic Tower Defence mechanics, including an array of traps and defences to hold back the hordes of hell.

Round planets – stylised and unique worlds each themed by the four seasons.

Team of four characters, each with unique abilities, weapons, and battle tactics. Solo or online co-op up to four players – Defend the Puppet Master alongside three friends in full campaign co-op or tackle the task alone in solo play!​

Story-based campaign – Peel back the layers of mystery to uncover the secrets of the puppet master & the dolls​.

Three camera angles – Face your foes in immersive first-person mode or take a step back in third-person. Make tactical choices from above in the strategy camera mode: three modes, and three different approaches in one game.

Extensive replayability.

Many types of enemies to take on.

Plenty of deadly traps to defend the Puppet master from the hordes of hell.

Voodolls is coming to PC in April.