Why Are Mobile Games Increasingly Popular?

On a global scale, the gaming industry is worth more than $300 billion, and it represents record-high popularity and one of the most prominent entertainment sectors. So, it’s safe to say that the gaming sector has come a long way from the times we played Snake on our dumb phones.

Today there are high-quality titles available on any device, from game consoles to mobile devices; in fact, one of the major factors which contributed to the overall success of the gaming sector. The mobile gaming sector has gone through rapid development in the last decade due to the increased usage of mobile devices, exponential growth in the mobile market, and deployment of new technologies such as 5G technology.

This created the perfect foundation for mobile gaming to grow and expand. Because of that, it accounts for over 50% of the entire gaming sector network, and here we will cover the main factors which contributed to this kind of growth.

Convenience

When it comes to convenience, it’s obviously more convenient to play mobile games than any other game. Most mobile gaming platforms are available on mobile devices nowadays due to the increased usage of mobile devices. We actually spend over 100 minutes on our mobile devices, so whether you want to play on a mobile gaming site or want to directly download games on your device, there are more than enough options from every possible category.

For example, if you’re interested in games of chance, you can find a reliable casino site in just a couple of clicks from any browser on your Android or Apple device.

Then, you’ll be able to play online pokies at GOA and choose from a vast collection of slot games. That said, there is the rise of mobile-friendly gaming sites as well as mobile games. In addition to that, obviously, the quality of mobile games is at a spectacular level since there is an increasing audience of mobile users. Game selection continues to expand, which further promotes the growth of this industry.

Also, the number of smartphones on a global scale (over 7 billion smartphones) is higher than any other device. Even if you’re not a gamer, the accessibility and convenience of playing mobile games are on another scale. You don’t even have to invest in a separate device or even wait for an hour-long installation to be over in order to play a title of your choosing on your smartphone.

Better Performance

The quality of the mobile devices enhanced their performance, that in turn, created more opportunities for game studios to develop more advanced mobile games that would require more memory space on your device and better capabilities. This gives rise to mobile versions of popular video games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, PUBG, Minecraft, and others titles.

Mobile devices nowadays are even designed for gaming due to the popularity of mobile games with better features, cutting-edge processors, and high-quality graphics. So, it’s safe to say that the enhanced performance and capabilities of the latest smartphones had a crucial role in the expansion of the mobile gaming market.

Accessibility

Accessibility is another important factor in the popularity of mobile games. If we compare mobile games to video games, it’s far easier to download mobile games on your device than any game console titles or video games.

The installation process takes only couple of seconds, and you can pick and choose from hundreds of different mobile games, that are playable on the move. The fact that you will be able to play on the go, is a major advantage compared to other gaming sectors since it’s really easy to just pull out your smartphone and play a couple of mobile games on your commute or lunch break.

Collection of Mobile Games

The collection of mobile games is varied with separate categories, genres, and subgenres. In most cases, it’s easier to produce a mobile game than any other video game production-wise and also, due to the variety of mobile users who want to play mobile games, there are many different innovative options.

For example, mobile gaming gave rise to categories such as hyper-casual games that further increased the popularity of mobile gaming, idle games, simple puzzles, role-playing games, and sandbox games, among many other genres.

Because it’s very convenient to play mobile games, the genres that became more popular are focused on offering a fun gaming experience that is not challenging with complex game controls or storylines, but it’s based on a user-friendly interface and features.

Plus, the collection of mobile games is largely available free of charge, and this is particularly true for mobile games that are compatible with Android devices from the Google Play store. Most of the games are downloadable for free, they might have in-app purchases or premium features that require you to make payments, but the majority of the games offer free gameplay to a certain point.

This also was a big reason for the continued popularity of mobile gaming since video games are generally paid, and it also applies to game console titles or virtual reality games. However, when it comes to mobile games, due to the business model of the App Store and the Google Play store, loads of mobile games are free of charge.

This doesn’t mean that you won’t find premium titles when it comes to mobile gaming, but the average price is far lower than the average price for video games, for instance. The price of many video games is $60 at launch, while in general, the price of mobile games is $0.80. Consequently, it’s a more affordable option for a majority of online users to play mobile games, even if they aren’t hard-core gamers than any other games.

Final Thoughts

In other words, it’s not only affordable to play games on your mobile device, but it’s also far easier to have the option to choose from an ever-increasing collection of games on your Apple and Android mobile devices. In the future, we are led to believe with the integration of 5G technology and Artificial Intelligence technology that mobile games will become more immersive and offer even better gaming experience for both gamers and casual users.