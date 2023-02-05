5 Best Progressive Jackpot Pokies

If you’re looking for Australian online casino real money games with some of the biggest prizes available, progressive jackpot slots will be a great choice. Progressive jackpots can be linked across multiple casinos and accumulate quickly, creating massive prize pools that keep on growing until someone wins them. In this article, we discuss 5 of the best progressive jackpot slots available to Australian players.

Mega Moolah by Microgaming

This 5-reel, 25-payline slot game features beautiful graphics, fun gameplay, and a massive progressive jackpot that often reaches into the millions of dollars. The game has made several millionaires over its long and successful run in online casinos. Since 2006, the Mega Moolah jackpot has been won multiple times — including one winner who scooped an incredible €17 million in 2018.

Mega Moolah is based on an African wildlife theme with stunning graphics and sound effects that transport players to the African savanna. The game also offers several bonuses, including free spins and multipliers, adding to the excitement, and an RTP of 94%.

Players must trigger the bonus wheel by landing three or more scatter symbols anywhere on the reels to win the progressive jackpot. The bonus wheel is divided into different segments, each awarding a prize.

Mega Moolah has become one of the most successful progressive slots of all time, and its huge jackpot prizes have made it a popular choice for players looking to score big. With its great bonuses, stunning visuals, and massive potential payouts — it is no surprise that Mega Moolah remains one of the most played progressive jackpots around.

Hall of Gods by NetEnt

This 5-reel, 20-payline game has an RTP of 95,5% and several bonus features that can help you land some great payouts as well as the progressive jackpot standing at over $3 million and has been known to reach into the double-digit millions.

Hall of Gods will take you on a journey through Norse mythology. This visually stunning game features three progressive jackpots, wilds, and scatters set to the backdrop of a beautiful Scandinavian landscape. Hall of Gods has the potential to pay out big rewards with every spin. As a progressive jackpot, players can increase their winnings by playing longer and collecting coins added to the overall prize pool. The top three prizes in Hall of Gods are the Mega Jackpot, Midi Jackpot, and Mini Jackpot, with all three offering exciting payouts. With its unique combination of Norse mythology and progressive jackpots, Hall of Gods is an exciting game that allows players to win big.

Mega Fortune by NetEnt

Mega Fortune is a progressive jackpot slot created by NetEnt, one of the leading providers of online casino entertainment. This 5-reel, 25-payline pokie with an RTP of 96,6% features an impressive theme that is all about luxury and wealth. Set against the backdrop of a private yacht sailing peacefully on the open sea, it’s clear that players have a chance to win big when they spin the reels of Mega Fortune.

The game logo is wild and can replace all other symbols except for the scatter and the bonus symbol. The scatter triggers free spins whenever three or more appear on the reels, while the bonus symbol activates a special Wheel of Fortune Bonus Game, where the big wins come in.

The highlight of the game is, of course, the progressive jackpot which can be triggered randomly at any time. The more you bet, the higher your chances of winning this massive prize! With several exciting features and a huge jackpot up for grabs, Mega Fortune is sure to keep players spinning and winning for hours on end.

Cleopatra’s Gold by IGT

Cleopatra’s Gold by IGT is an exciting online slot with a progressive jackpot, and an RTP of 96% that offers players a chance to win big. With five reels and 20 paylines, the game features some of the most iconic symbols from ancient Egypt, including Cleopatra herself and the Eye of Horus. Players can wager as little as one penny or up to five coins per line, allowing them to customize their betting strategy according to their preferences.

The game also includes a wild symbol that can replace any other symbol on the reels except for the scatter symbol, which triggers free spins and multipliers. With its incredible graphics and smooth gameplay, Cleopatra’s Gold is sure to be a hit with slot fans.

The real appeal of the game is its progressive jackpot. It can be triggered randomly at any time, and if players are lucky enough to hit it, they’ll take home a life-changing sum of money.

Greedy Goblins by Betsoft

Greedy Goblins is a progressive jackpot slot from Betsoft. It has five reels, 30 paylines, an RTP of 97.2%, and a range of exciting bonus features that players can enjoy. The game takes place in an enchanted forest and includes goblins as the main characters. Players must help the mischievous little creatures steal as much treasure as possible. As they spin the reels, they can collect coins and bags of gold as well as gain access to special bonuses such as free spins, wilds, multipliers, and a progressive jackpot.