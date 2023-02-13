C-Smash VRS announced, coming to PlayStation VR2 this year

The reimagined Sega classic Cosmic Smash is coming back in VR form as C-Smash VRS, coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and when we say “classic”, we do mean it: it was originally released in arcades in Japan and Europe back in 2001 before hitting the Sega Dreamcast in September 2001.

As you can see from the image above (and the trailer, below), C-Smash VRS retains the interesting looking aesthetic, and it’ll also feature original dynamic music from the likes of Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), as well as Danalogue (front man of Soccer 96), and taps into that word you often only hear when Tetris Effect or Rez (both of which are also coming to PlayStation VR2) are mentioned: synesthesia.

New game studio and publisher RapidEyeMovers and VR pioneers Wolf & Wood are excited to announce the upcoming launch of C-Smash VRS, a complete reimagining of SEGA’s iconic Dreamcast and arcade classic for PlayStation®VR2 and online gameplay. Combining a low-gravity form of Squash with timed block-breaking challenges, C-Smash VRS brings together the very best of racket sports and timeless action puzzle gameplay. Dashing and ducking from one side to the other and performing intense shots and trick smashes, players can use all walls as they journey through dozens of levels of fun and fitness. Players can either play alone or forge a cosmic connection with a friend, exploring a variety of online versus and co-op modes.

The developer calls C-Smash VRS a “full-body transportive experience at the end of space and time – what VR was always meant to be”, and cites the “ultra-smooth gameplay” and “intuitive controls” which will include finger detection. Thanks to the PlayStation VR2 feature set, this one will also make use of 3D audio and haptics, and you can see from the trailer it looks a lot of fun.

C-Smash VRS is coming to PlayStation VR2 later this year.