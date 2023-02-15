Riot has announced The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story as part of a bigger story which details three new League of Legends titles in development.

This isn’t the first time Riot has announced multiple new LOL-based games, as we had the (actually very good) Ruined King: A League of Legends Story in 2021 as well. In fact, one of the three games Riot is bringing news on is Convergence, a game announced back then with Ruined King.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, back to The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, which is coming to PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) and consoles (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X). The Mageseeker is being developed by Digital Sun, the team behind Moonlighter, and is a “2D pixel, gritty action RPG set in Demacia, a mighty kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to curtail what it deems as forbidden magic while wielding magic themselves to maintain order”. Check out the trailer, and info below.

Play as Sylas, an escaped mage whose quest for vengeance will shatter Demacia’s deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice.

Riot Forge has also revealed more about CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, which is a “single player 2D action platformer that features time control from Double Stallion Games will also be available Summer 2023″. But even then, there’s more, with news on a third game.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is in development from Tequilla Works (Deadlight, The Sexy Brutale, Rime), and is a ” heartwarming single-player adventure game features beloved champions Nunu and Willump as they embark on an epic journey to find Nunu’s long-lost mother”. Both Song of Nunu and Convergence will be coming to Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, PS4, and PS5.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be released in Spring 2023.