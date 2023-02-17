Sherlock Holmes The Awakened delayed by a few weeks due to Russian invasion

Developer Frogwares has announced that Sherlock Holmes The Awakened will be delayed by a few weeks, perhaps due to the obvious situation in Ukraine and the Russian invasion.

There have been serious challenges the team has faced since October 2022, and while a late February or early March release was planned, the strikes upon the Ukrainian infrastructure has forced the team to work around “continual blackouts and redo their entire production pipeline”. The delay of a few weeks that will push the title to late March or early April 2023 was decided upon to ease the pressure somewhat.

“We had been trying so hard to make our planned release window, but the continual interruptions to power on top of the frequent missile attacks since October meant we had to replan and reschedule almost every month. We’re now at the spot we’re the game is content complete so we need to move into doing final QA, polishing and launch setup. To say we are tired of how much all this has derailed our day to day work since the start of winter is an understatement. But we’re doing our best to push on. Once we feel we are maybe a month away from release, we’ll be able to announce our full release date with an exact day”, explained Sergiy Oganesyan, Head of Publishing, Frogwares.

We spoke to Frogwares recently after our preview of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, and will have a full feature interview with the dev soon, but as a small snippet of how hard it’s been, Antonina Melnykova, Lead Narrative Designer told us that prior to the war the team was also working on an open world horror game that has since been put on pause. “The situation was too chaotic and difficult to make any progress on such a large game. But we’ve learnt what we can and can’t do working on The Awakened and so we’re going to apply those lessons to see how to best restart work on our unannounced horror game”, Antonina told us.

As we said in the preview, our hearts go out to the team at Frogwares, and we’ll wait patiently for the game as and when it’s available.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.