Tomb Raider Reloaded release date announced

Crystal Dynamics Eidos Entertainment has announced Tomb Raider Reloaded, the first roguelike in the series history, is coming to mobile devices on February 14th (Lara Croft’s birthday, coincidentally). The game is in pre-registration now, and will be released for iOS and Android devices.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is the first Tomb Raider title under new owners Embracer Group (after it acquired all those properties from Square Enix), and is being made by Crystal Dynamics Eidos Entertainment (CDE) which is the mobile development division of the developer, but is also being developer in collaboration with Emerald City games, the team which has worked on other big properties like Star Trek, as well.

If you pre-register to play the game, you’ll get a unique golden version of Lara’s dual pistols. And you can check out the reveal trailer, below:

Tomb Raider Reloaded takes players on an action-filled adventure as they jump into the boots of groundbreaking hero Lara Croft on her swan-diving, cliff-climbing, back-flipping quest to obtain the ancient Scion artifact, clearing ever-changing rooms filled with new and familiar enemies as well as hazardous traps and puzzles. Along the way, they’ll acquire run-specific boosts alongside permanent rewards, like XP modifiers, runes that improve Lara’s stats, and manuals used to unlock and upgrade her outfits, such as her fan-favorite bomber jacket. As players progress through each level, they can stack perks to enhance Lara’s abilities, and even craft weapons to upgrade her arsenal.

Keeley Hawes will be playing Lara, and she also played Lara in Tomb Raider: Legend, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, while the game will take players through locations from the series such as the City of Vilcabamba, the Lost Valley, and St. Francis’ Folly.

There will be daily and weekly challenges “on rotation”, and events like Temple of the Sun (wave based), with extra modes coming as well.

You can pre-register for access to the game on the official website.