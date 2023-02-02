Which Developers Provide Games For Online Casinos in Hungary?

Hungary is following the latest online gambling trends and opening up its market to brands globally. Before these recent changes were made, the country held a monopoly over casinos, sports betting, lottery, and horse racing. As things have loosened up, privately held brands from around the world can open gambling establishments in Hungary. Therefore, Magyar online casino scene is set to flourish in the year to come as more brands join the market.

But what does this all mean for game developers in Hungary? Luckily, you’re in the right place. This article will discuss the top developers that you can find in online casinos in Hungary.

What is the Current Situation of Developers Providing Games for Online Casinos in Hungary?

The current landscape of companies that provide iGaming titles in Hungary is slim. Even though the country is home to dozens of gaming studios of different genres, not many developers are available in the country. However, as the number of game developers is high, it’s only a matter of time before companies that create casino games tap into the market of skilled game developers. Magyar online casino developers will keep growing over time. Game development is transferable knowledge. Those working in various gaming companies will be able to join any iGaming company that shows up in the country. It’s only a matter of time before that happens.

Factors that Influence Casino Game Developers

When it comes to game development and software development in general, big companies are always looking for experienced employees for a reasonable price. Hungary is perfect in this regard, as its economy helps foreign investors find value there. As the cost of living is going up in the West World, Hungary is somewhere in the middle. That means that iGaming development businesses can find developers for a fraction of the cost than they would in Germany, for example.

Additionally, the iGaming world is continuously growing, and it will almost double by 2028, meaning that more companies will explore all the countries around the globe. Hungary is a good candidate as not many competitors aren’t present in the country. However, we’ll have to wait for a year or two to witness the changes in the Hungarian iGaming developer market.

So to sum it up, factors include:

Salaries Developer market saturation The overall cost of living

The Top 5 Developers Providing Games for Online Casinos in Hungary

The current landscape of iGaming developers counts hundreds of companies in different countries. However, some of these developers have become giants in the casino world. Let’s take a look at the top 5 most popular online casino game developers.

Novomatic – Novomatic is a giant in the iGaming scene that was founded back in 1980. Over the decades, the company adjusted to changes in the casino market and is not a developer that is powering thousands of casinos globally. It’s present in 50 different countries and is known for its Book Of Ra game.

NetEnt – Netent is another company that’s developed a massive number of games present in hundreds of casinos. Its flagship product is Gonzo’s Quest which is one of the most popular titles in the gambling world. It started operating in 1996, giving it an edge over many modern competitors.

Playtech – Playtech is famous for its variety of available games. This developer is working on games for poker rooms, scratch cards, sports betting, online casinos, bingo games, and live casinos. The sheer variety of games they create allows this developer to power thousands of online gambling products around the globe.

Microgaming – Based on the Isle of Man, this privately held company has worked on popular titles like Immortal Romance and Mega Moolah. Thunderstruck 2 is another slot that is loved by many players. It’s one of the ancients in business as it was also founded back in 1994.

Evolution Gaming – Despite being the youngest in this list, Evolution Gaming is a giant in the gambling space. It stands out with its massive collection of live casino titles. But it also offers slots like other competitors. Based in Sweden, the company was founded in 2006 and has been growing since. Any casino that wants a top-notch live gaming experience picks this brand’s products.

What Does the Future Hold for iGaming Developers in Hungary?

Given that Hungary has opened up its regulations and is looking to accept new online casinos from the rest of the world, it’s safe to assume that more iGaming developers will come to the country. That’s good for the local gaming scene, as the competition will drive salaries up.

Conclusion

The state of online gambling in Hungary is currently great. New online casinos are looking for untapped markets, and jobs in the industry will follow. More game developers will likely come to the country. However, we’ll have to remain patient and see how the landscape will change in the coming years. If it’s anything like the rest of the world, good things will happen for the Hungarian economy.