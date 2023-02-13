Kingtusk is one of the earlier kemono that you’ll fight in Wild Hearts. Like all kemono, they have a unique set of attacks and patterns you’ll need to learn to overcome it. But here at God is a Geek, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know to take down Kingtusk in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts | How to beat Kingtusk

Basic information

Name: Kingtusk

Location: Harugasumi Way

Attribute: Wood

Difficulty: ★★

Tactical information

Part Softness

Head: ★★★★★

Front Legs ★★ ★ ☆☆

Body ★★★☆☆

Hind Legs ★★★☆☆

Tail ★★★☆☆

Tusks ★☆☆☆☆

Attribute Effectiveness

Wood: ★★☆☆☆

Fire ★★★★☆

Water ☆ ☆ ☆☆☆

Wind ★★★☆☆

Earth ★★★☆☆

Physical Effectiveness

Slash: ★★★★☆

Pummel ★★★☆☆

Lunge ★★★★☆

Ailment Effectiveness

Poison ★☆☆☆☆

Ablaze ★★★★ ★

Fatigue ★★★★ ★

Frozen ★★★★ ★

Entangle ★★★★ ★

Strategy

The Kingtusk is a powerful kemono that likes to use its large tusks and bulky frame to do you serious harm. Most of its attack involve charging at you or flailing its body at you in some way. Stand too close and it will trample you, be in front of it at it will swing it’s mighty tusks at you, and then if you’re behind it, the tail can swipe at you. Also at range, Kingtusk can throw rocks at you, launch its whole body at you in a spinning motion, or even charge full pelt into you. It can be quite intimidating.

Luckily there are a few tips and tricks to make this fight much easier. By far the best place to go is behind Kingtusk. From here you can attack its vine-like tail where it is weak. Just make sure you aren’t equipping a water-based weapon, raw damage at this point in your adventure is best. From behind Kingtusk the only two attacks you need to worry about are its tail swipe, which it will do twice before the tail returns to position and can be hit again. The other attack is a trample attack that Kingtusk will do whilst stepping back to try and catch you out. Be on the lookout for Kingtusk trying to turn, and position yourself behind him whenever you can.

Sometimes, however, Kingtusk will put some distance between you. One of his moves at this point will be to charge at you. You know this is coming, when he scrapes his hooves on the ground to charge up. After a while, you should get the Fusion Karakuri slow-mo event to create a Bulwark. This is done by putting six crates in two stacks of three next to each other. Doing so whilst the Kingtusk is preparing to charge and then position yourself behind it and the Kingtusk will crash into it, causing him to fly backwards, and be toppled for a few moments. Here’s your chance to get some more hits on the tail (which can eventually be cut) or the head, as this is his most vulnerable area (note, not the tusk, the actual head).

This strategy of keeping behind him and using Bulwarks still works well when Kingtusk is in rage form. He now has a Aoe attack which you should distance yourself from to avoid, and he will become quicker and more aggressive, but he still can’t deal much against this strategy. You can always also use 3 crates for height and wail on him from above to mix up your attacks.

NEXT KEMONO: SPINEGLIDER

PREVIOUS KEMONO: SAPSCOURGE