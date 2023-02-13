Ragetail is the first main kemono that you’ll fight in Wild Hearts. Like all kemono, they have a unique set of attacks and patterns you’ll need to learn to overcome it. But here at God is a Geek, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know to take down Ragetail in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts | How to beat Ragetail

Basic information

Name: Ragetail

Location: Harugasumi Way

Attribute: Wood

Difficulty: ★

Tactical information

Part Softness

Head: ★★★★★

Front Legs ★★★★☆

Body ★★★★☆

Hind Legs ★★★★☆

Tail ★★★★☆

Attribute Effectiveness

Wood: ★★★☆☆

Fire ★★★★☆

Water ★★★☆☆

Wind ★★★☆☆

Earth ★★★☆☆

Physical Effectiveness

Slash: ★★★★☆

Pummel ★★★★☆

Lunge ★★★☆☆

Ailment Effectiveness

Poison ★☆☆☆☆

Ablaze ★★★★ ★

Fatigue ★★★☆☆

Frozen ★★★★ ★

Entangle ★★★★ ★

Strategy

Being the first kemono you encounter properly outside the Prologue, the Ragetail isn’t designed to need a build strategy. It introduces you to kemono and how to get by in Wild Hearts. In this fight, you’ll need to get used to watching enemy movements and dodging their movesets. The Ragetail likes swiping at you from the front and also swiping at you with its plum tail. You can also be hit by it slamming its plum from the front too, so be careful. The safest place generally is at the side where you can focus your attacks.

This is also a fight where you should focus on getting to grips with your new Karakuri. Make sure you’re placing crates and piling them three high ideally. You can then run at them, climb to the top and launch off at the Ragetail from above, doing some great damage to the unsuspecting kemono. Whilst the head is technically the weakest part of the kemono, there isn’t much difference, so focus on getting hits in whenever you can. Some of the best material for crafting comes from severing the plum on its tail; luckily the Ragetail hammers the ground a lot, leaving the tail open to attacks. You’ll know you’re doing damage when parts of the tail come off prior to its actual removal.

As with all fights, don’t be afraid to heal regularly, especially if you get down to half health or below, as you don’t want to be killed. You can always look around the area for more healing flowers too. After a while the Ragetail will run to a new area, so use your Hunter’s Vision to track and follow them.

When the Ragetail hits rage form he will turn red and become more aggressive. Here the best strategy is to keep your distance to let him do his aggressive moves and then go in for attacks when he’s finished them. Keep hitting the kemono, dodging his attacks and using your Karakuri and this beast should fall.

NEXT KEMONO: SAPSCOURGE