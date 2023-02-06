Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo coming February 24th

Koei Tecmo has announced that the upcoming masocore title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, will be getting another demo on February 24th, to PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. And better yet, the demo will allow you to carry over progress to the final version of the game, if you do choose to pick it up.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set to release on those same platforms listed above on March 3rd, and it will also be coming to Game Pass, so if you play on Xbox One or Xbox Series S|X, you’ll be able to get the full game pre-loaded too, so you can carry on as soon as it’s available. The developer added that there will be a bonus for completing the demo, saying, “Complete the demo to obtain the “Crouching Dragon Helmet” DLC in the full game”.

We previewed the early part of the game barely a month ago, and Mick Fraser loved it, saying “Even based on the two stages in the preview build, there’s no doubt in my mind that Team Ninja are about to drop another fantastic Action RPG. It will be a hardcore challenge for sure, but there’s potential for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to match or even surpass Nioh 2, and from me that’s high praise indeed. It’s early days yet, of course, but unless the devs start to drop some serious balls, there’s every chance Wo Long will be another solid offering”.

Being from Team Ninja, the developers of the likes of Fire Emblem Warriors, Nioh 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, there’s hope for this one to be good. Lately both Team Ninja and Publisher Koei Tecmo has been pretty much firing on all cylinders, so here’s hoping.

