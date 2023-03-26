Choosing the Right Node.js Development Company: What to Look For

More and more developers worldwide start working with Node.js due to its speed, good performance, efficient knowledge sharing, and a big number of free built-in instruments. This server environment assists in writing both client-side and server-side codes, so no wonder why a qualified node js development company is in such high demand right now.

If you need a Node.js application, the process of choosing the right developer might seem overwhelming. But in this article, we will supply you with a list of criteria to find the best Node.js development company. Read attentively not to miss anything.

1. Understand your goals and budget

In the first stage, you should evaluate your own project. Without having clear requirements and a budget it is impossible to find the right developer. First of all, draw a clear picture of your future project or task. Make lists with assignments if needed. The more specific you are, the simpler it is to fit into the budget and achieve great results. It is also important to set realistic funding because many things can go wrong and your budget may increase along the way.

There is nothing wrong with contacting several Node.js development companies and asking for estimated quotes. Thus, you will be able to find a price-quality balance that suits your needs.

2. Find development companies on listing sites

When you know what you are looking for, head to reputable websites like Clutch, GoodFirms, or Manifest. These platforms are great for anyone who needs an independent software developer or an experienced team. Thanks to sorting features, you can indicate a preferred time zone or location, the number of developers in the team, the budget, and more.

Such websites also have profiles of Node.js development companies with detailed information about provided services, experience, and used instruments. On GoodFirms, you can also find lots of valuable reviews not only from customers’ perspectives but from employees’ ones. This means that you can read about their corporate culture, communication, and other important issues that greatly contribute to the project’s success. It is difficult to achieve if developers are unhappy and tired, right?

3. Ask about prior projects

One of the first criteria to cross potential companies out of your list is the absence of related experience. Ask about the projects they have delivered in the past. The more, the better because it shows that they are not new on the market and are able to face different types of challenges. But quantity should be always accompanied by quality. Even an experienced Node.js development company might not have experience in your particular field, so they won’t be a good match.

To ensure their qualifications, ask for a portfolio. Most likely, they have signed a non-disclosure agreement with prior clients but this doesn’t mean that they don’t have test samples on the website or on open-source databases.

4. Review testimonials

Once there are only several names left on the list, it is the right time to check their credibility. There are different ways to do it. For example, specialized forums with separate pages dedicated to particular companies. There, users can leave comments and share their experiences. You can also go to LinkedIn and read what others have to say.

But the most reliable way is to ask your friends and colleagues if they have heard anything about a certain Node.js developer. Thus, you won’t have to worry about paid reviews and false testimonials. And, who knows, maybe your companions will recommend you a company they have worked with.

What experienced Node.js developers should know

Even if you hire a fully formed Node.js development team, it is wise to check whether they possess the right skills and knowledge. For example, frameworks and libraries, Node.js ecosystems and free tools, REST APIs, databases, cloud development, asynchronous programming, and so on.

When interviewing a potential company, apart from standard queries, you may ask Node. js-related questions if you know the answers. They may concern API functions, event loops, reactor patterns, middleware, buffer classes, and other complex terms. If you have a software developer you can trust, ask them to join an interview and ask several questions to ensure that the potential Node.js development company is well-versed in the topic.

Other important questions may involve their corporate culture, work-life balance, training programs, and management. The team should also use different programs for timely communication and updates.

Final thoughts

As the number of Node.js development companies grows, finding a proper studio becomes challenging, especially if you have never done it before. But if you dedicate enough time to market research, check testimonials, provide clear instructions, and are not shy to ask for a portfolio, the process will go as smoothly as possible.