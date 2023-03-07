Fractured Sanity is coming to VR headsets on March 28th

United Games, developer of Fractured Sanity has announced that the VR horror game will be hitting Steam and Oculus App (Meta Quest) on March 28th. Described as a “short but terrifying experience” by, it focuses on a story involving a health asylum.

“When we started this project, we knew it couldn’t be just another jumpscare-infested walking simulator – it had to have mechanics, immersion, atmosphere. That’s how it was with classic horror games we grew up with, so why not bring that to VR?” – Gabriel Marques – the co-creator of Fractured Sanity.

Check out the story trailer and the official blurb for the game, below:

Fractured Sanity is a thrilling story surrounding Triton Health Asylum led by a distinguished psychologist, Dr. Matthew Simmons, who has been conducting experiments on how to break someone’s id, ego and superego apart. As a protagonist you wake up in a cell of the psychiatric clinic with no memory of how you got there in the first place. You embark on an intense and heart-wrenching experience to discover what really happened to you and the staff that has been missing. In the game you will have to solve puzzles and fight for your life with ghouls that are chasing you and trying to kill you. The whole VR experience is based on realistic and interactive puzzles and mechanics which fully immerse you in the sinister story with a twist ending.

It seems a lot more games are being announced for VR headsets, and with the PlayStation VR2 just out, maybe we’re going to get a second “big boom” for virtual reality.

Here’s some of the gameplay information for Fractured Sanity:

Explore. Locked up in this facility, you need to find your way out by collecting items, solving puzzles and interacting with everything in a physics-based VR simulation. Keeping a sharp eye for details is very important as the answer might be closer than you think.

Interact. Many secrets are hidden in this facility – you need to find out what’s going on… and how to escape. Realistic interactions make every action immersive. Opening doors, using your flashlight, levers, and more. Every item you find might be useful; read carefully and interact with the environment to solve puzzles.

Survive. Ghouls will be chasing you and trying to kill you. You can survive by shooting them down. From reloading to shooting, the gun interactions are realistic. Mind your ammo – this is not an arcade shooter and ammunition is rare.

Fractured Sanity will be released on March 28th.