Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within is out now, adds new weapon and maps

343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within is out now, adding a new weapon and equipment item, as well as three new maps.

While a new season often adds new maps, Halo Infinite Season 3 is notable because for the first time it’s added both a new weapon and a new equipment item. The weapon is the M392 Bandit Rifle, while the equipment item is the Shroud Screen, which lets players conceal themselves. Along with this, there’s a new 100-tier battle pass, and of course three new maps.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

The Shroud Screen looks a lot of fun, and reminds me of the old days playing Halo, where madcap things would happen. Hiding in plain sight, you can come out all guns blazing, and it just looks fun. 343 Industries and Xbox say this is the biggest multiplayer update yet for Halo Infinite.

Oasis is the new map for Big Team Battle (BTB), while Cliffhanger is the new Arena map, and Chasm is another new Arena map. There’s a new mode in the form of Escalation Slayer, as well, and Xbox has also confirmed that Forge beta has now seen more than a million creations happen, with 8.5 million custom games played since launch.

Here’s the breakdown of the new stuff coming to Halo Infinite Season 3:

New Maps: Three new maps join the rotation, including arena maps Cliffhanger (ONI research site) and Chasm (Zeta Halo substructure), and Big Team Battle map Oasis (rekindled creation engines).

New Weapon – Bandit Rifle: Halo Infinite’s first new weapon has arrived! Designed to reward accuracy and precision, the semi-automatic M392 Bandit rifle is perfect for mid-ranged encounters. Touting formidable stopping power fit only for a super-soldier, the Bandit Rifle is at its deadliest with well-timed and well-placed shots.

New Equipment – Shroud Screen: The Shroud Screen is the first new equipment item in Halo Infinite, and features a hand-held launcher that enables a player to aim and fire an opaque, spherical shroud. While projectiles can still pierce the shroud, players outside it can’t see through the veil and vice versa. In addition, players inside the shroud are concealed from their opponents’ motion sensors. Tactical positioning, map knowledge and timing will be key to gaining an edge over your enemies with the Shroud Screen.

New Mode – Escalation Slayer: Inspired by the beloved classic “gun game” mode, Escalation Slayer comes to Halo Infinite as an all-new arena game mode! Available as both a team-based and FFA variant, Escalation Slayer requires players to eliminate their opponents to progress through a wide range of armaments. With each kill comes a new weapon before culminating in the final challenge to win, eliminating an enemy player with the Oddball.

100-Tier Battle Pass: Purchase the Echoes Within Premium Battle Pass to instantly unlock the Redsteel Splinter Legendary Armor Coating for all available Cores! Featuring over 100 tiers of rewards, including 1,000 Halo Credits, the Echoes Within Premium Battle Pass also offers players a fourth challenge slot and bonus XP throughout Season 3.

Halo Infinite is out now for PC and Xbox consoles.