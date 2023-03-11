How to Win at Starburst Slot

Even though Starburst was first made available in 2013, it is still one of the most popular options on numerous gambling websites. The slot’s engaging gameplay and several winning potential were given by one of the top casino software providers. As a result, Starburst is one of the most played casino games and lista cazinouri online romania. Therefore, it’s no wonder that so many users explore ways to win by playing this machine.

RTP, Volatility, and Their Impact on Winnings

The slot is built based on a mathematical model of a random number generator with a set RTP rate. The period it takes for the funds to be returned, the amount, and the winning combinations are determined randomly.

In other words, at some point, the slot machine will return an amount equal to the RTP of the money deposited during that period. Since the time and percentage are selected by the machine randomly, the player has the possibility to win money and earn some income. According to Starburst slot rules, its RTP is 96.06%, which corresponds to all world standards.

Some Notes on Volatility

Another indicator that can help players understand the chances of winning is volatility. This term is used to describe the degree of risk associated with an online slot. Starburst has low volatility. In simple words, the machine has less risk. So, you can expect rather small but more frequent payouts than those provided by machines with high volatility. This is one of the things that makes the reviewed machine more exciting than many other gambling products.

Having considered the above, Starburst has two key financial indicators, just like any other gambling entertainment product:

RTP;

volatility.

The RTP rate is of a standard level for slots with five reels, while the other indicator makes winnings more predictable due to its low value.

How to Win at Starburst with Basic Symbols?

In this game, there is a list with seven standard symbols on it. They are unable to assist you in using a special function. However, if the perfect combination is made, you could win cash prizes. Let’s take a closer look at them before we get into the specifics.

So, there are five gems used as the main symbols. They are of different shapes and colors:

purple;

blue;

orange;

green;

yellow.

In addition, there is the lucky red seven and the golden stripe. If the player manages to get three, four, or five main symbols on any payline, he or she will receive a cash reward. The stripe brings the highest prizes, while the purple and blue gems provide the lowest payouts.

Best Strategy to Win at Starburst

Sincerely, there aren’t any secret methods or quick fixes that can guarantee you’ll always succeed at Starburst. To improve your odds, there are a few strategies you can use. The best thing you can do, in the opinion of specialists, is to play this game for a more extended amount of time.

To hit the wild sign is the key objective here. As was already indicated, even if some icons are missing, you can still create a winning combination. Additionally, it can be used to enable the free re-spin option. You can take advantage of the auto-spins in Starburst pokies to accelerate the process a little. Of course, you must first establish a budget. It is always advised only to invest money you can afford to lose.

Proven Strategies

Use financial tactics to manage your bankroll. Good options include

catch-up, or Martingale – doubling the bet after each loss and returning to the initial amount once you win;

alternative catch-up – increasing the bet by the sum required to compensate for the initial bet and subsequent losses;

flat – the bet does not change regardless of winning or losing. You set the number of stakes to be placed in advance;

a fixed percentage of the bankroll – a certain share of the balance that is set before the game; usually, it does not exceed 5%. In this case, the size of the bet is constantly changing depending on the current balance of the bankroll.

None of the above guarantees success but helps to minimize the risks and stay in the game longer.

Conclusion

Starburst slot machine is simple to understand. It has standard rules. However, winning requires effort. To start, getting acquainted with the parameters and testing the basic functionality in free mode is recommended. Once you have grasped the key points, choose a strategy. Find the solution that can easily lead to success.