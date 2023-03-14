Hyper Light Breaker gets first look gameplay trailer

To celebrate the seventh anniversary of Hyper Light Drifter, Gearbox and Heart Machine have released a gameplay video for Hyper Light Breaker. The anticipated follow-up is set to launch in Steam Early Access in Fall 2023, but this first look aims to get fans in the mood for what’s to come in the rogue-lite adventure.

In Hyper Light breaker, “you become a Breaker, a mercenary tasked with entering the Overgrowth, a world in disarray within the Hyper Light universe. Either solo or with up to three fellow Breakers, players will explore large procedurally-generated biomes in a vibrant open world, encounter brutal monsters, create new character builds, fight against mysterious bosses known as Crowns, and overthrow the ominous Abyss King.”

It’s set to feature tons of features, including:

ENDLESS, NEW OPEN WORLDS TO EXPLORE

A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, an array of vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore.

A vast, ever-changing world awaits with open biomes and deep labyrinths, with a blended mix of hand-crafted and procedurally generated elements.

Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider and more for incredible freedom across landscapes.

LEAD YOUR TEAM OF BREAKERS

Play single player or forge ahead with other Breakers through the world in online cooperative play.

Face hordes of enemies and intense bosses in frenetic third-person combat.

EXPLORE, COLLECT AND DESTROY

Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to strategically craft a powerful build for every run.

Learn more about the Overgrowth, its characters and the deep storylines hidden within each death and subsequent attempt.

HELP THE SETTLEMENT

Help the settlement flourish over the course of your journey. Your accomplishments will introduce new colourful characters and permanent upgrades to the hub to expand the population.

Visit denizens between each run and discover their unique stories.

“Hyper Light Breaker will bolster the mysterious universe of Hyper Light, with vast, everchanging open worlds with distinct micro-biomes, brutal enemies, a wide array of unique weapons and hidden secrets,” said Alx Preston, Hyper Light Drifter creator and Heart Machine creative director.

“We’ve been pushing hard to create an incredible world where players the freedom to explore and play in a way that fits their style. We want to thank our amazing community for their support as we’ve been in open development creating a game we think they will love. This gameplay reveal is just the start; we have so much more in store. Stay tuned for even more incredible reveals!”

You can watch the brand new Hyper Light Breaker gameplay video below: