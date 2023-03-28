Odinfall is a new viking roguelite shooter coming this summer

Publisher Fireshine Games is on a bit of a roll lately, announcing lots of new games, with Odinfall being the latest coming this Summer. The publisher responsible for the likes of Shadows of Doubt, Hokko Life, and a lot more, has announced that Odinfall will be getting a closed alpha starting on April 10th.

“Odinfall is an outrageously over-the-top, fun & frantic roguelite shooter that fans of the genre are going to dig,” said Rob Feather, Product Manager at Fireshine Games. “Ember Paw has some truly awesome ideas for where they want to take the game throughout Early Access, and we can’t wait to invite players along for this godly ride through a post-apocalyptica later this summer. Because honestly, in what other game can you launch an assault against Odin as a viking moose?”

Set in a post apocalyptic world, there are multiple playable characters whose mission it is to stop Odin triggering a second Ragnarok. The game is a twin-stick roguelite title, with viking-themes, and lots of weapons the developer is calling “outrageous” with an “endlessly modifiable armoury”.

“Announcing Odinfall for the first time today really is a dream come true,” said Oscar Axelsson, Founder & Lead Developer at Ember Paw Games. “As a new studio, I’ll forever be grateful to the people and institutions that have supported us along the way, starting with the amazing support from The Game Incubator here in Skövde, and now with our publishing partner at Fireshine Games. I can’t wait for players to jump into the closed alpha next month to check out what we’ve been working on.”

For now the game is only announced for PC (via Steam), but who knows if it’ll come to consoles at a later date.