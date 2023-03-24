Resident Evil 4 Remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 3 guide

Destroy the Blue Medallions 3 is the ninth request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about the Destroy the Blue Medallions 3 request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 3 request details

General Information

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 3

Where to find the Request

Ironically, you can actually get the Request once you’ve already destroyed all of the Medallions. The Request is behind the Castle Gate which you need to shoot with the cannon. Once through the door, head to the far end of the room, and the Request is on a pillar to your right.

Request Details

Those blue medallions have been strung up around the castle by those crazy zealots! They’re a damn eyesore! Someone get them out of my sight!

Area: Castle Gate

Reward: Spinel x5

Progress: 0/6

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before taking the cable car to the Clock Tower in Chapter 12.” However, it is best to do this in Chapter 7 as you’ll be passing all the Blue Medallion locations organically anyway.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions 3 solution

First Blue Medallion

Once Leon has taken out the sniping crossbowmen shooting at him early on in Chapter 7, he can actually nab the first Medallion. Up the first straight stairway, you should see a small tower to your right. Angle yourself in between the crenelations and aim towards the tower, and you should see the Blue Medallion hanging there.

Second Blue Medallion

Next you start dealing with the catapults around the Castle ramparts. Once you have destroyed the first catapult you come across by shooting the exploding barrel, you’re safe to go after the first Medallion. Take out your rifle, and then facing where the catapult was, look up and to your left. You should see the Medallion in the distance.

Third Blue Medallion

From there, run straight ahead, into a short covered stairway that doubles back on itself. Expect some Ganados here. Then when you emerge outside again, be careful as a few new catapults have their eye on you. Head immediately right, and then left across a walkway to a small round tower, with a caged-off area in the centre. Walk round it anti-clockwise until you come to the point where you can drop down, but don’t.

Stand there and take out your rifle. Ahead and slightly to the left you should be able to spy the next Blue Medallion through a convenient gap in the castle wall.

Fourth Blue Medallion

From the exact same spot, look downwards towards the central cage, and you’ll spy another Blue Medallion just below you. Position yourself to shoot it through the cage.

Fifth Blue Medallion

We barely have to move again for the next Medallion. Pivot to your left, and you should spy this Medallion hanging from a window in plain sight.

Sixth Blue Medallion

Before going any further, it’s worth using the cannon to take out the catapults you can see. Drop down from the point you are into the room below and raise the cannon. Leave the room, and use the ladder you find, and then climb the ramp of wood. One of the catapults will be shooting at you. Wait for a break in the fire to drop down to the lower ledge, and follow the short path round.

You should see a door on your right, but more importantly to your left is another hanging Medallion, which is close enough to be knifed to save ammo.

Congratulations you can now turn in the Destroy the Blue Medallions 3 for Resident Evil 4 Remake into the Merchant to bag your Spinels.