Resident Evil 4 Remake Egg Hunt guide

Egg Hunt is the sixth request you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Handing in this request to the Merchant will reward you with Spinels to trade for various unique rewards. However, completing the request can be a little tricky, but don’t worry, here at God is a Geek, we’ve got all the information you need to complete the request. Read on for everything you need to know about the Egg Hunt request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Egg Hunt request details

General Information

Request: Egg Hunt

Where to find the Request

In Chapter 4, after defeating El Lago, you’ll find yourself in the Boathouse. You’ll then make your way through an area that’s fairly linear until you eventually make your way back to the water again. Just to the left of the jetty with a new boat for you to use, attached to a stone wall, is the Egg Hunt request for you to pick up. You’ll know you’re in the right area when you find the Wayshrine Key. The note is just a little to the left of that.

Request Details

Someone fetch me a rare golden chicken egg! What will I do with it? Well, sometimes it’s more fun not knowing, right?

Area: None specified

Reward: Spinel x3

Progress: 0/1

Cutoff Point: You must finish this quest before the end of Chapter 5. The point of no return is crossing the rope bridge from the Farm towards the extraction point once you have rescued Ashley. It makes sense to complete this request in Chapter 4 as you will be visiting the areas you need to naturally anyway.

Resident Evil 4 remake Egg Hunt solution

Get the Lake Map

If you haven’t already, it’s highly advisable you find the Lake map. It isn’t a map in the traditional sense but in fact a cave mural that you can investigate to see all the different areas off of the Lake that you can visit. Retrace your steps from the Egg Hunt Request note and head back into the cave.

Look around for an area you can examine with various heads, bodies, candles dotted around, and a colourful painting in the background. Examining it once will add all the map details automatically.

Locate the Chicken Island

Now, you need to head to the Chicken Island to locate the Gold Chicken Egg. Open up your map and look around the Lake. The area you’re looking for is on the eastern side of the map. There’s a small island there which we need to visit. Hop into the boat on the jetty near where you picked up the Request and head on over there.

Find the Gold Chicken Egg

Once you arrive at the island, disembark and move forward. You’ll notice plenty of chickens running around, with plenty of free eggs for you to nab. These are great items that restore health, but only take up one slot in the attache case, so are always worth picking up. However, we’re here for the special Gold Chicken Egg. to find that you’ll need to go towards the back of the island, behind some structures, and you should find it laying on the floor in the mud, in front of some fence. Pick it up.

Congratulations you can now sell the Gold Chicken Egg and turn in the Egg Hunt request for Resident Evil 4 Remake to the Merchant to bag your Spinels.