Resident Evil 4 Remake is a fantastic game, with plenty of things to see, do and pick up, so much so that you’ll often be left wondering if there is a way you can carry more items. The way your inventory system works in Resident Evil 4 Remake is that Leon carries around an attaché case of a certain size. Then each item in the game is given its own dimensions relative to its size. So a shotgun takes up more room than an egg, as it should. But the more you pick up, the more you may find yourself filling your attaché case. And that can be frustrating, as you’ll need all the help you can get to be victorious.

How much can I carry at the start?

Leon’s initial attaché case is a 7×10 case, meaning he has 70 slots available. But this doesn’t mean 70 items, as your starting handgun for example takes up 6 of those slots, and your combat knife a further 3. If you want ammunition, herbs, craftables and other tools at your disposal, this small case is going to get pretty full before long.

Resident Evil 4 Remake | How to carry more items

Thankfully there is a way to increase Leon’s attaché case size. The key to more inventory space is The Merchant. He will sell you larger attaché cases throughout the course of your adventure.

You’ll be able to upgrade your attaché case to 7×12 in Chapter 2 when you first meet The Merchant for the price of 10,000 Pesetas. However, it may be better to purchase the Rifle and complementary scope first at this point, and then go for the larger case size when you meet him again later in the Chapter and have accrued some more money.

You’ll then be able to upgrade your case further by visiting the Merchant near the Lake in Chapter 4, to increase your attaché case size to 8×12 for the princely sum of 20,000 Pesetas.

As such it’s always highly recommended you check out what new items the Merchant has in stock each time you reach him for the first time. Every attaché case size upgrade gives your more space, which gives you more options. It also means you won’t have to leave any wanted items behind.

That’s all you need to know regarding how to carry more items in Resident Evil 4 Remake.