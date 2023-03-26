The most controversial referee calls in volleyball’s history

Volleyball has had its share of controversial referee calls throughout its history. The top mobile bet app from 1xBet will also allow you to wager on all kinds of situations that take place in this sport.

There are several tournaments that have seen these kinds of controversial calls. Some of them include:

the Olympics;

the FIVB Men’s World Cup;

and plenty of domestic competitions as well.

Controversy in an Olympic final

In the women's gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics, with Brazil leading 23-22, a spike from the USA's Megan Hodge was called out by the line judge. However, the USA coach challenged the call, and after review, it was determined that the ball had in fact landed inside the court.

The call was reversed, and the USA went on to win the set and the match. The controversy stemmed from the fact that the video replay appeared inconclusive, and the decision to reverse the call was made solely by the referee.

Matches of the Polish national team

Now let's go to a match of the 2019 FIVB Men's World Cup. In the fifth set of a crucial match between Brazil and Poland, Poland's Bartosz Bednorz hit a spike that was blocked by Brazil's Mauricio Souza. However, the referee called a net fault on Souza, giving Poland the point and tying the set at 14-14. Replays showed that Souza had not touched the net, and many criticized the referee for making such a crucial mistake.

Another controversy was seen in the fourth set of the 2012 Olympics men's quarterfinal match between Italy and Poland. With Italy leading 23-22, a spike from Poland's Michal Winiarski was blocked by Italy's Cristian Savani. However, the referee called a fault on Savani for touching the net, giving Poland the point and tying the set at 23-23. Replays showed that Savani had not touched the net, and Italy went on to lose the set and the match.