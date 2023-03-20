The Popularity Of Retro Video Games

Video games have become an essential part of people’s lives. It can not be denied that there is a huge collection of video games that capture people’s attention. With new video games being released every year, there are many options available for gamers. However, for some reason, the older video games have not yet faded away. The popularity of retro games is still increasing, even though they have been around for years.

ExpressVPN’s survey reveals that 79 percent of players gravitate toward retro games. Not only do the older generations indulge in retro games, but the younger generations also find them fun. The popularity of retro games to such an extent, especially among younger generations, can not be pinpointed to the nostalgia factor only.

What Are Retro Games?

Retro games are the original video games that started going popular in the late 1980s and 1990s. These games were some of the first video games that could be played on PC. Games like Pacman, Tetris, Super Mario Kart, and Super Mario Bros. are some of the most popular retro games among gamers.

Which Generation Spends More Time On Gaming

It might be quite surprising to take in, but most video gamers are people in their 30s and 40s. A survey showed that millennials are also more likely to play video games regularly, while some gamers from the older generation tend to spend more than 24 hours per week gaming. Older generations find it easier to invest in gaming consoles and gaming gear. This has resulted in the increased popularity of video games among older people.

Why Are Retro Games Popular

Retro games have been around for a very long time. Almost every gamer who has played video games has had experience playing some retro game. Games like Pac-man and Tetris are so popular that multiple game companies have made multiple spin-offs of these games. There are multiple versions of games like Super Mario Bros and Mario Kart as well. Even though these games were created many decades ago, they are still an important part of the gaming industry.

Some of these games have held their popularity due to newer versions of the game. Players tend to gravitate toward retro games because of the nostalgia factor. Most millennials were introduced to these games in their younger years, and they find it easier to play such games. However, it is not just mere nostalgia that pulls gamers towards retro games. Many gamers have also stated that they like retro games because of their originality. Most retro games that are popular these days were the first of their kind.

Conclusion

The popularity of video games is rising every day. Surprisingly, the popularity of retro games is still not decreasing. Even though there are better games in the market with amazing visual experiences and better story-building, retro games are not losing their touch. Most gamers tend to play these due to the nostalgia factor; however, they are also considered better by gamers due to their original concepts.