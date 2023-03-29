Vehicular sandbox ‘Kitbash Model Club’ announced

Curve Games and Floating Origin Interactive have announced a brand-new “model vehicle construction platform” known as Kitbash Model Club. Developed by the team behind the award-winning Kerbal Space Program, it’ll offer a huge sandbox where players are free to create air, land, and sea vehicles from lots of combinations, using a variety of components.

“Kitbash Model Club is a game I have always dreamed of making, ever since I was a kid,” said Felipe Falanghe, Founder and Lead Developer at Floating Origin Interactive. “RC models are something I have been fascinated by. I used to spend hours building balsa wood airplane models and inventing things. Creating questionably-engineered contraptions is something I’ve always had in me.”

Kitbash Model Club is set to release at some point in 2023 via Steam. Players will be free to test out their creations on the fictional island of Wirraway, filled will different environments from cities to beaches, and fields to highways. Not only will players be able to share their creations, they’ll also be able to test vehicles or challenge friends via an RC dogfight. Full Steam Workshop functionality will also be available for sharing and exploring other models.

Kerbal Space Program’s sequel recently released via Steam Early Access, where we said, “I’m only at the beginning of my journey in Kerbal Space Program 2. I’m not an expert in the slightest, and I’m not going to pretend I know exactly what I’m doing. However, I do know a great game when I see it, and KSP2 is certainly heading in the right direction. From the massive customisation options to the detailed controls and immersive nature of its gameplay, fans of the original are going to lose their minds when they get a chance to finally build and launch. When the modding community is in full swing, there’ll be a whole new layer to people’s enjoyment, especially as you’ll be able to take certain creations and implement them in your own.”

You can watch the announcement trailer for Kitbash Model Club below: