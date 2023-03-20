Studying is never an easy matter. Moreover, students often tend to see it as something incredibly challenging, time-consuming, and boring. Having such an attitude, young people often find it hard to retain the motivation to study and, respectively, their academic performances go down.

The good news is that there are numerous ways to support students’ learning these days. Thanks to technology and the internet, there are plenty of materials, sources, and tools that help students overcome challenging programs and achieve success. To name a few, there are essay writers for hire, homework help services, editing and citation apps, online tutors, online course platforms, educational channels on social media, etc.

All these tools and sources can make studying simpler. But how can we make it more exciting and facilitate the love for learning? Though it might seem like a big challenge, there is a simple answer to this matter. Video games have long shown their huge potential in the educational sector. Read on to learn about the top ways video games can be used in the classroom to boost students’ interest and ensure better learning outcomes.

1. Integrate Games into the Lesson Plan

This is the first and most obvious way to use games for enhanced engagement. These days, there is a wide choice of video games that are designed to teach specific subjects and skills. Educators can seamlessly integrate games like this into the academic curriculum. As a result, it will help them support students’ interests and motivation.

By integrating educational games into the classroom, we can make studying much more fun. Surveys reveal that 87% of educators agree that their students became more engaged in the classroom after they integrated purposeful play into their lessons. At the same time, this way, we can help students acquire the needed knowledge and skills easier because when they are genuinely engaged in the process, they can retain information much better.

2. Integrate Game Design Projects

Using game design during lessons is another way to get the perks of video games in education. According to educators, such projects require a solid set of skills, including creativity, problem-solving, science, and math. Thus, if your goal is to make these difficult and rather boring subjects more interesting, this might be the answer.

On the web, you can find plenty of game design project ideas that can be integrated into the curriculum. You can use such projects both inside the classroom and as homework assignments. Since these projects can be quite fun to complete, using them as homework will make at-home learning much more productive. Students won’t be looking for a paper writing service that could do my statistics homework. Instead, they will be excited to handle the task on their own, which will positively affect their outcomes.

3. Create Game-Related Extracurriculars

If you want to capitalize on students’ passion and interest in video games, it’s wise to consider using them not only within the framework of studying but also as a part of in-school extracurricular activities.

There are many ways to offer game-related extracurriculars. One option is to create a student gaming club. This kind of extracurricular will bring together all students interested in video games and let you use this out-of-classroom time to boost their learning outcomes. To make this real, you can find popular games that are related to different academic fields. There are plenty of them that relate to technology, math, and other subjects. By letting students enjoy such games in an informal and fun way, you will help them boost their knowledge and skills in these areas with ease, which will only make them more motivated to study.

Additionally, you can run video game events, such as conferences. Studies confirm that esports boost students’ focus inside the classroom, build up their self-esteem, and lead to better attendance and academic performance.

On top of that, extracurricular activities like that can also facilitate teamwork. Encourage participants to get into groups, work together, and compete with each other. This will keep them engaged and motivated while also enhancing academic outcomes.

4. Use Gamification Elements

According to a review study of educational gamification, there are five core gamification elements that can be used to support learning. These include:

Social interaction;

Progressive achievement;

Immersion experience;

Non-digital elements;

Reward points, badges, leaderboard, etc.

According to specialists, these are the primary things that make video games so exciting and even somewhat addictive. So these are the elements that we can translate into the classroom to maximize learning outcomes and spark students’ interest.

To get started, integrate gamification-like rewards. According to numerous studies, rewarding is the best tactic for excelling motivation and engagement in the classroom. An expert from one of the best research paper writing services recommends creating your own classroom leaderboard and start rewarding students with special points or badges for their good work. This will help you add a sense of competition to keep students motivated and striving to achieve more.

The Bottom Line

Numerous studies and research provide evidence to support the huge power and potential of video games in education. According to them, integrating games into the academic curriculum can help us motivate and engage students while also helping them acquire new knowledge and skills without a hassle.

After reading this article, you are now familiar with the main ways video games can be used to spark students’ interest in learning. These are the basics that you can start with to make your classroom truly fun and engaging!