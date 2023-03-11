Windows Phones are Dead; Here is Why

I remember back in 2010, having a Windows phone was a flex. With quality build phones, exceptional designs, and a minimalistic interface, the Windows phone was certainly an attractive handset. However, it was not doing impressively in terms of sales. And eventually, it had to die.

In 2017, Microsoft announced discontinuing Windows phones, as expected. The Windows Phone’s death is attributed to its incompetency and inability to beat the adversary software operating systems, i.e iOS and Android.

In this article, we will find out where it all went wrong for Windows Phone.

But first, let’s have a glance at its inception and development.

Hand-Held Portable Devices back in the 1990s

Microsoft is a long-standing company in the tech industry; it has notable services for the advancement of communication and technology. While many know about Windows phones since 2010, it introduced pocket-held pcs and mobile phones long before that. Its Pocket PC was ahead of its time; it offered to sync the mobile and PC which was unseen and unheard of before. Also, it was fascinating to have been able to play Sonic the Hedgehog on a Sega Mega Drive emulator on O2 XDA Iii.

HTC- Transitioning into Advancement

Released in November 2009, HTC was an advanced mobile phone with capacitive multi-touch technology and a 5 MP camera. It came with Windows 6.5 but could support other systems, including many versions of Android.

Windows 7- The Crunch Point

It was at this moment in 2010 when Windows introduced a mobile phone that was not partnered with manufacturers, such as Samsung, HTC, and LG. It was unique and a very attractive phone with a display that had tiled apps distinctive from the iPhone and Android phones which had and have icons. It had integration with other Windows tools and applications, such as Xbox, Skype, and Office. So, you were able to make the most of your internet connection acquired via localcabledeals and do your official and personal work on just one device.

Windows 8

The second generation of Windows phones, Windows 8, was introduced on October 29, 2012. It had a flat interface and replaced the Windows CE architecture with Windows KN Kernel. It was then succeeded by Windows 8.1, which had advanced features, such as Cortana and Internet explorer 11. Cortana was an amazing application, a voice assistant, that functioned similarly to Siri, but many argue that its true potential was never explored. With the latest browser, the phone offered a fast load and boot time.

Reasons for the Downfall

Low Sales

Today, 99.6% of smartphones are Android and iOS. The sale of Windows plummeted exponentially in 2015 from 2.5 to 0.2%. Back in 2013, the sale of windows phones peaked at 3.2%, but eventually declined as Android and iPhones became prevalent. The sale of Windows phone units dropped from 10 million in Q4 2014 to 1 million in Q2 2016. According to stats recorded in 2018, there are currently 0.3% of Windows phone users now. This indicates that the game is over for Windows phones, and only a miracle or a groundbreaking innovation can turn the tables(which looks nearly impossible).

User-Unfriendly Interface

One of the detrimental reasons that posed a serious hurdle for Windows phones is the user interface. It is completely different from that of Android and iPhone. The home screen has tiled apps that can be resized and removed according to personal preference. Although it is unique but is quite ambiguous. The layout of the design, however, may attract young smartphone users, but it is not good for seniors. On the other hand, when we look at iPhone, or more preferably, Android, they are easy to interact with and use by all aged smartphone users.

Late In the Market

Windows Phone was introduced late in the market, so the reach and impact it had to have on the audience were comparatively less than iPhone and Android, which were already making waves. In 2010, 297 million smartphones were sold globally, out of which Android became the second best-selling smartphone after Symbia, and Blackberry and iPhone were ranked 3rd, respectively. While the first iPhone was introduced in 2007, the first Android phone T-Mobile G1 was introduced in 2008. When Windows mobile came into the market, it had to face established competitors, which ought to be difficult for it. However, had an effective strategy been implemented, the results would be different.

Was Anything But Unique

Manufacturers introduce new models of phones periodically because the users prefer experiencing something better and more advanced. Windows Phone could have outclassed its competitors if it had a distinctive feature. It did not offer smartphone users a concrete reason or switch from Android or iPhone to Windows. But instead, it did not have some of the apps available on other phones. This put off the Windows phone users and compelled them to turn to Android and iPhone.

Limited Apps

As of 2017, there were 0.68 million apps on Windows, 2.2 million on iOS, and 2.8 million on Android respectively. This figure sums up why people would not buy Windows phones. The Instagram app, the most popular socializing, image, and video-sharing app, was upgraded to allow video sharing after two years of its release. The users had to download third-party apps to support the full functions of Instagram.

Bottom Line:

Windows phones had the potential but not much to get over the line. Android and iPhone were highly competitive rivals against which Windows became insignificant. It has been a couple of years since their manufacturing stopped, and all of the leftovers will die out soon. After looking at the core reasons for Microsoft’s failed attempt at phones, it looks like they were never serious to develop a phone that posed a Sword of Damocles for its competitors.