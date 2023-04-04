4 Games to Install on Your Phone to Boost Cognitive Function

As we age, our cognitive abilities and brain structure start to weaken. However, to maintain its optimal functioning, it is essential to train the brain just like you train your body. If you’re unsure about how to begin training your brain, don’t worry. You don’t need a specific location or equipment to get started. Your smartphone can be your go-to for brain exercises every day.

Numerous brain-training games and applications are available for our devices. They challenge your brain with various exercises to enhance memory, concentration, responsiveness, multi-tasking abilities, and problem-solving skills. Here are 4 games to help you with that.

1. Crossword puzzles

Technically, a crossword is not a game in the usual understanding. Putting letters in boxes is not the first thing that comes to mind when talking about games, huh? But still, crosswords are a type of puzzle that can be beneficial for your cognitive functions. Particularly, it’s a good way to improve vocabulary, memory, and keep your brain active. There are multiple types of crosswords with different ways to solve them. And you can do that both offline and online.

The most popular crossword apps for smartphones today are “NYT Games: Play the Crossword,” “Crossword Puzzle Redstone,” and “One Clue Crossword.” Besides having a wide range of puzzles, these apps are regularly updated with new content. The good thing about crossword apps is that they can be designed according to your skill level and interests. Also, don’t forget to choose reliable apps that respect user privacy and don’t have harmful content.

2. Monument Valley

The first game on the list that can be actually called a game in the usual sense. Here we have a plot, the main character called Ida, who we need to guide the world by reaching various platforms. The game was originally released for iOS and Android. But it became so popular that the developers made a PC version a few years later. The game challenges players to think outside the box and solve puzzles that require spatial reasoning, a creative approach, and logical thinking.

Monument Valley offers a unique and visually stunning experience. This game is a good way to combine pleasant with useful. The soothing music, tranquil landscapes, meditative experience – all of it just in one great puzzle game. But don't get carried away – the balance between academic duties and playing games, after all, should be maintained.

3. Blackbox

If you’re looking for yet another visually stunning brain game, then Blackbox might be the perfect choice for you. This app has won an Apple Design Award for its innovative gameplay and a minimalist look. But the game’s aesthetics are not its only standout feature. Here you’ll be challenged with brain teasers and puzzles that come in the form of many different mini-games. The only downside of the game is its availability. Android users, sorry – you’re out on this one!

The game is positioned as accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level or experience with puzzle games. However, if you want something more straightforward and effortless, Blackbox may not be the right game for you. Some of the puzzles there require a significant amount of time, persistence, and exploration to solve. But if you’re ready to put in the effort and try your best, then feel free to try it. Blackbox is one of the top brain games that you can download for your iPhone.

4. Peak

Peak is another app with a collection of multiple brain games all in one, designed specifically to boost your memory, attention, and problem-solving abilities. These games are changed randomly every day so they won’t get boring for a user. The cool thing about Peak is that the app adjusts the difficulty level based on your performance in the games and tracks down your progress and achievements. Additional motivation to continue training regularly is that you can compete with other players.

The mini-games the developers offer are designed to provide you with short and intense workouts that fit into your daily routine. They are specifically created to challenge and improve essential cognitive functions such as memory, focus, mental agility, and others. The app itself is free to use, but a subscription for additional workouts and games is available. Peak is available for iOS and Android.

Conclusion

These were 4 games to improve your cognitive function. Combine business with pleasure and better yourself even more with those apps!