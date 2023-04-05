In the sea of sameness that has taken over the online casino industry, it is becoming increasingly difficult to stand out from the crowd and attract new customers. Similarly, retaining current customers is also no walk in the park and with online casinos all vying for players’ attention it can seem like an impossible feat.

A surefire way to keep your current players happy and entice new ones is by offering rewards and promotions. From loyalty programs to free spins, it’s crucial for casinos to take the necessary steps to increase player engagement and ensure they continue to use the casino’s services. Additionally, not only will these rewards encourage your players to remain loyal but they will also help to establish a positive reputation for the casino, keeping them competitive within the industry.

We always hear about ‘Welcome Bonuses’ and all sorts of great promotional deals and attractive packages for new players. But what about offers for existing players? Surely loyalty is rewarded by operators? But how… Well, that’s exactly what we’re about to find out.

1. Free Bets

Free bets are a common and effective promotional tool to entice players to continue using the casino’s platform by allowing them to place a bet without incurring any inherent risk. This is also a great way for players to try out some new games and change up their strategies before committing any of their own funds.

Whether it’s free spins, free play time or even bonus funds this type of promotion can act as a lucrative reward to long-term casino customers looking for a reason to stay put. After all, everyone is looking to get a piece of the pie so it’s fair to say that casinos need to work hard to keep their clientele happy or another casino will.

This type of promotion also helps to re-engage users who have not visited the casino’s site in a while or made deposits. As such, the online casino will use this offer to draw them back in by tying it to the release of new games, usually with a fixed period of validity.

2. Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs are essential in online casinos as they can help to foster a strong relationship between the casino and its players. Customers are usually offered the opportunity to sign up for a loyalty program upon registration, obtaining a certain status as a result.

These programs help to push players to keep playing on the platform by rewarding them based on their level of activity. While they continue to interact with the casino platform they will have the chance to level up their status which will unlock personalized gifts.

As such, the more the player engages with the platform not only will they have a better chance of securing a huge payout but they will also gain access to exclusive offers such as cashback bonuses and access to new games. As a result, casino customers will continue to play and invest their own time and money in the platform.

Another benefit of a casino loyalty program is that it can create a sense of belonging and community among participating players, who enjoy playing and interacting with each other. This in turn will allow casino customers to feel seen and appreciated, making them less likely to jump ship, increasing the casino’s retention rate as a result.

3. Reload Bonuses

When an online casino wants to give their existing players something extra they usually offer a reload bonus. Available only to players who have already made a deposit, they are typically offered on a weekly or monthly basis serving as a reminder to players to come back and visit the online casino.

The main benefit of this type of bonus is that it provides players with additional funds to play with, which can extend their gaming session and increase their chances of securing a jackpot. This is very attractive for players who want to maximize their chances of winning on the platform and who want to get the most out of their deposits without breaking the bank.

Reload bonuses are also nice reminders that the casino is thinking of you, helping to instill a sense of loyalty in its players by encouraging them to keep coming back to the platform. These benefits also work to promote the online casino as satisfied players will likely leave favorable reviews, helping more players discover the casino.

4. Leaderboards

Leaderboards are a fantastic way to keep players engaged by encouraging them to compete for prizes and recognition. Players looking for a challenge will find it impossible to resist, causing them to invest more time and money on the platform to work their way onto the leaderboard.

They also offer the chance to create a sense of camaraderie, pushing players to interact with each other and compare their rankings. As such, they will be less likely to seek out another casino, solidifying their loyalty. The higher the player ranks the more prizes they will be able to take home, increasing the stakes and player satisfaction.

5. High Roller Rewards

High roller rewards are reserved for online casino’s most valuable customers. These usually come in form of personalized gifts such as dedicated account managers, higher banking limits and access to exclusive tournaments with life-changing jackpots.

As such these perks are not just given to any player, they are reserved for those who continuously deposit large sums, the casino’s VIPs. It’s a very invite-only experience, available only to the most loyal and biggest spenders. After all, they do benefit the casino the most.