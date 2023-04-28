Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator offers up an alternative recipe to Coronation Quiche

NACON is celebrating things in its own way with Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator, offering Michelin-starred alternative quiches created in the game.

It’s part of the publisher’s (and seemingly, the entire food industry, if you have walked into a shop recently) efforts to celebrate the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Camila in the UK on Saturday, May 6th. There’s a new trailer for Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator as well, which shows off the Crispy Bacon and Melted Cheese Quiche recipe, which sounds pretty good.

Players put on their apron and immerse themselves in the life of a restaurant owner with all the realism that the LIFE range seeks to offer. From selecting ingredients to choosing suppliers, managing the brigade and decorating the kitchen, the game offers a management and simulation experience that meets the expectations of budding cooks. As in the real world, players must prepare for the arrival of an anonymous inspector who may select them for inclusion in the famous MICHELIN Guide. In order to faithfully reflect the eminence of the MICHELIN Guide awards, Chef Life also offers restaurants that are honored with the award the opportunity to receive an official outfit and plaque associated with the award in-game.

Elsewhere, there’s a vegetarian option in Chef Life in the form of the Zucchini and Goat Cheese Quiche, which you can see the recipe for, below.

In order to create a restaurant that resembles them, restaurant owners have a great deal of freedom to make decisions for their establishment. The decoration of the dining room, the layout of the dishes, the choices made allow their cuisine to reflect their personality! Finally, whether their goal is to achieve culinary excellence or to be the family restaurant that brings their neighborhood to life, Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator fulfills all the aspirations of gourmets!

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator, is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.