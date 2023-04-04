Cricket 24 announced by NACON and Big Ant Studios

Developer Big Ant Studios has announced Cricket 24 along with plenty of information on what we can expect from the title, though there’s more information yet to come, apparently.

Published by NACON (Transport Fever, Session: Skate Sim, Blood Bowl 3, Steelrising etc), the team is saying that Cricket 24 will “have more licenses than any cricket video game ever”, which is certainly good to hear. It will include The Ashes, Big Bash, The Hundred (which is a nice surprise), Caribbean Premier League, and International Squads, and there are also going to be some professional Indian T20 teams which are being announced later.

“The passion and excitement shown by our fans at the prospect of another game being released before the upcoming Ashes has been overwhelming”, Big Ant CEO, Ross Symons, said. “We’ve been working incredibly hard with cricket boards all over the world to bring what is the deepest, most realistic video game representation of the sport ever. I believe Cricket 24 will bring something special for cricket fans all over the world, it is the first truly global cricket video game.”

The game will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X in June this year, with a free upgrade available for older consoles if players want to upgrade to the newer hardware. A Nintendo Switch version is also coming, though that is planned for release in November 2023. Although no exact date has been given you can expect it to be near The Ashes which are taking place between June 16th and July 31st this year.

There’s no trailer yet, but you can see a video of Villani and Vlaeminck doing some motion capture over on Cricket.com.

“Cricket Australia is excited to once again partner with Big Ant Studios to bring such an interactive and realistic video game to cricket fans in time for upcoming Ashes Series in England,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said. “The Ashes is one of world sport’s greatest rivalries and it brilliant that fans will be able to play their own Ashes series through Cricket 24 and emulate their favourite players and teams.

Cricket 24 is coming to consoles and PC this June, with a Switch release in November,