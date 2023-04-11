Desktop Dungeons: Rewind will be free for owners of original game

The developer of Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, QCF Design (along with Prismatika) has announced that if you own the original Desktop Dungeons game on Steam, when it launches on April 18th, the new one will be free.

The upcoming puzzle-roguelike can also be grabbed on the cheap if you don’t own the original, too, because the previous title is on sale for 75% off right now (so it’ll cost just £2.99 right now). The developer says that the giveaway for the new game is “a token of gratitude from QCF Design, who are eternally grateful for a decade of wondrous support from the passionate Desktop Dungeons community, without whom Desktop Dungeons: Rewind simply would not exist. From the very first playtest, right through to the imminent launch of Rewind, they always have – and always will be – the heart and soul of the game”.

Check out the launch date trailer, as well as the official word on the game, and the features, from the press release:

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is a lovingly-made three-dimensional remake of the iconic, award-winning (Excellence in Design – IGF Awards), micro dungeon puzzler, Desktop Dungeons, which launched a decade ago to critical acclaim. It delivers snappy, strategic and compelling puzzling roguelike action complete with gloriously updated visuals which bring the dungeon-crawling to life with eye-catching vibrancy.

Embark on an adventure – Choose from a diverse cast of replaceable adventures. Explore bite-sized dungeons.

Choose from a diverse cast of replaceable adventures. Explore bite-sized dungeons. Heal by exploring – Reveal hidden terrain to regain health and mana. But plan your route carefully or you’ll have nothing left to face the final enemy.

Reveal hidden terrain to regain health and mana. But plan your route carefully or you’ll have nothing left to face the final enemy. Die. Rewind. And try again. – New to DDR, your death is no longer quite so inevitable. After death, you can replay a dungeon from an earlier point to try a different strategy.

New to DDR, your death is no longer quite so inevitable. After death, you can replay a dungeon from an earlier point to try a different strategy. Build your kingdom – Trade monstrous trophies for gold and upgrade your settlement to attract the most skilled adventurers.

Show your friends who’s boss – Daily online challenges.

We’ve actually previewed Desktop Dungeons: Rewind twice now, with Chris White enjoying it both times. He said that “The market is flooded with various iterations from within the roguelike genre, but the OG is back and looks better than ever. The simple yet dense gameplay has the potential to bring countless players in, and the fact you don’t need to sink a ton of hours in to get something out of it makes it even more appealing. On top of the fun to be had deep within the dungeons, the ability to collect permanent upgrades will no doubt keep players jumping in for hours whenever they want”.

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is coming to PC (Steam and Humble) on April 18th, 2023. GodisaGeek gets a portion of sales made via our Humble Partner Link.