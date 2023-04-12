Endless Dungeon delayed to October, Switch version date announcing later

SEGA and developer Amplitude Studios has announced that Endless Dungeon has been delayed from May 18th to October 19th, while the Nintendo Switch version release date will be announced at a later date. The new October 19th date for Endless Dungeon will be for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Pre-order customers will still get to play it early, on October 17th.

This delay, says the studio is to “better incorporate community feedback essential to such an innovative game and continue in the footsteps of its previous titles in the award-winning Endless Universe”, while the announcement also confirmed that: “Drawing on player feedback, Amplitude will work on improvements including balancing, meta-progression, onboarding, and general polishing to create the ultimate roguelite experience for players”.

“We’re grateful and honoured that players are looking forward to playing Endless Dungeon”, explained Romain de Waubert, General Manager and CCO of Amplitude Studios, adding “the feedback we’ve received across our OpenDev sessions so far has proved to us that we truly have something special on our hands and we want to ensure we have time for the game to reach its full potential.

Waubert continued, saying “Players have always been at the heart of our studio’s philosophy and releasing Endless Dungeon in October will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience. We can’t wait for fans of the Universe and newcomers alike to experience Endless Dungeon’s unique gameplay combination of rogue-lite, tactical action and tower defence”.

As a thank you to the community, the studio is planning to include extra free content for people who have already pre-purchased the game on PC.

When I played it last month I did come across a fair few bugs, so it’s good that the team is addressing things and giving itself more time to make a better game, overall. In my preview I said: “For those that love the Diablo-style loot game, or roguelike genre, this is that, but it’s also a twin-stick shooter tower defence game as well. With full controller support, and persistent options for improving your character from the get-go, there’s no reason you should ever feel like you’re bashing your head against the difficulty, either”.

Endless Dungeon is now coming in October, with a Switch version date announced later.