Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition is out now

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have today released Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Over three million players have played the original release to date, featuring co-op PvPvE multiplayer, single-player missions, and the new Splatter Royale mode, offering full crossplay and tons of bonus content from all six DLC sets released so far.

Included in Evil Dead: The Game – Game of the Year Edition are the ‘Classics Bindle,’ ‘Army of Darkness Medieval Bundle,’ ‘Evil Dead 2013 Bundle.’ ‘Hail to the King Bundle,’ and ‘Immortal Power Bundle.’ The brand new ‘Who’s Your Daddy Bundle,’ which launches today, is also included which features new Survivor and Demon characters, and new outfits inspired by the Ash vs Evil Dead TV show. There’s also a host of cosmetic content, including the Ash S-Mart Uniform outfit, Ash Gallant Knight outfit, and Ash Savini Alternate outfit, as well as a new single player mission where you play as Kelly and hunt down the demon Eligos.

New Survivor – Brock Williams: Ash’s old man himself, Brock is immune to knockbacks and has several auras he can unleash to help his squadmates with his active skill. These auras change dynamically based on how many Williams family members are on the team.

– Ash’s old man himself, Brock is immune to knockbacks and has several auras he can unleash to help his squadmates with his active skill. These auras change dynamically based on how many Williams family members are on the team. New Demon – Schemer: Based on the notorious demon boss Baal, the Schemer is a trap specialist who confuses Survivors with illusions. His Meat Puppets inflict increased damage with a variety of attacks based on the fear levels of the Survivors.

– Based on the notorious demon boss Baal, the Schemer is a trap specialist who confuses Survivors with illusions. His Meat Puppets inflict increased damage with a variety of attacks based on the fear levels of the Survivors. New outfits for Ash, Amanda and Pablo.

We reviewed the original release and said, “Evil Dead: The Game has an incredibly good concept, but balance issues and average Survivor gameplay really let it down in its current state. In the best moments playing as the Demons I loved tormenting my enemies, but in these moments I was painfully aware of how much less fun I’d be having if I was on the other side. With a bit of balancing though, there’s still some hope for Evil Dead fans yet.”