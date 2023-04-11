Fortnite gets Attack on Titan content from today

Epic Games has today released tons of Attack on Titan content for Fortnite which includes ODM Gear, Thunder Spears, and skins based on the popular anime. Detailed in the official Fortnite blog, the content coming to Fortnite today will allow players the chance to not only use specialised equipment from the show, but Eren Jaeger’s outfit is unlockable in the Battle Pass, as well as Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann’s outfits are now available in the Item Shop.

The Omni-Directional Mobility Gear and Thunder Spears can be found on the ground, in chests, and also in Regiment Footlockers. Players will be able to attack opponents from the air with ODM, and after attacking with the built-in blades, they’ll be able to boost back into the air to grapple elsewhere. Thunder Spears provide arm-launching rockets designed to penetrate armoured structures, and can damage enemies on both sides.

As for the Eren Jaeger outfit, it’s now unlockable in the Battle Pass from today. Players can complete specific Battle Pass Quests in Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2 to unlock it, along with other accessories, a Loading Screen, Emote, and more. A Battle Pass purchase is required to complete the quests. The two other members of the Special Operations Squad (Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann) can be bought in the Item Shop, which come with matching accessories.

The Fortnite Attack on Titan content is part of update 24.20. Along with the wealth of unlockable and purchasable items, the Dirt Bike is returning, along with balancing changes, and some major bug changes. There’re also upcoming quests as part of week 5 that’ll be available for all players, offering other items such as the Courageous Mikasa Spray and Scowling Levi Emoticon that will test players skills in something known as the Thunder Trials.