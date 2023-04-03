Free Offroad Mechanic Simulator Prologue announced

Image Power has today announced a free standalone prologue for their upcoming simulation titled Offroad Mechanic Simulator. The prologue will be cleverly titled First Job and will launch on Monday, March 3, 2023, on Steam at 15:00 GMT/11:00 ET/08:00 PT. This will allow players a look into the final shape of the game ahead of the full version launch in Q2 2023.

Check out the announcement trailer for the prologue below:

Offroad Mechanic Simulator Prologue Details

In the prologue, you will have a chance to experience fully polished gameplay reflecting the features of the full version – with physics, car models, handling, UI, and many other elements vastly improved over the older demo. You’ll also have all of the core mechanics and functions of the game available to test and enjoy. This also means you will be able to take three of the offroad beasts’ roster for a ride through the scenic Forest map.

Key Features

Improved physics, car models, and handling

Entirely new UI

Three new cars to dismantle and re-assemble

Repair, Washing, Tuning, and Adjustment commissions

A new Forest map to conquer

New garage rooms, parts, and options

New perks and skills

Possibility of achieving up to level 4 of experience

Offroad Mechanic Simulator Prologue First Job is out today on Steam. The full version is expected to launch Q2 2023.