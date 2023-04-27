Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova hits early access, includes AlienGPT

Stardock has announced that Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova is now available via early access, and will include “cutting edge AI technology”. The latest sequel in the space strategy game series can be grabbed on Steam and Epic Games Store now.

The new game will feature AI-generated content using ChatGPT (here called AlienGPT), which the developer says will players “players to create their own civilizations that uses AI to create the lore, conversation dialogs, quests and more”. There are also custom graphics for custom civilizations, which again, uses AI.

In this space-based strategy game set in the 24th century, players take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization, tasked with exploring and colonizing the known universe. With an array of new features and improvements, Supernova offers an unparalleled 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels. Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova focuses heavily on replayability. Players can choose several different galaxy setup options, a different opponent to play against and now with the AI generated events and quests, each game will feel like an epic moment in the history of the galaxy.

We are thrilled with the new additions that Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova brings to the genre,” said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. “The use of cutting-edge AI technology allows players to generate entire civilizations that look and feel unique with just a few lines of text has us particularly excited”. “We’ve really focused on making the game more approachable to new players,” Wardell added, saying “This is the most sophisticated strategy game we’ve ever made, so we have put extra time into UI improvements, tutorials and context-sensitive information.”