Jected – Rivals is hitting Steam Early Access this May

Jected – Rivals (the game formerly known as Stuntfest – World Tour) will be hitting Steam Early Access on May 4th, as a free-to-play title.

“The new game from Vienna-based studio Pow Wow Entertainment is 50% action, 50% racing, 50% flying & crazy stunts, so it’s 200% fun!” says Head of PR at THQ Nordic, Florian Emmerich.

Check out the Jected – Rivals trailer, below, along with the official set of features from the press release.

Dive right into the crazy action circus of Jected – Rivals! This destructive stunt royale is no place for weak bones! Grab your car and battle against other players in adrenaline-loaded competitions. Show off your spectacular tricks – race, wreck and bounce with style. What are you waiting for? The show is about to start, see you there! Think you’ve got what it takes to be the last one standing in this elimination-style tournament? Then put your foot on the pedal and your finger on the eject button, because in Jected – Rivals, you’ll be flying out of your car and into the air like a living bullet. But don’t worry, you’ve got full control of your character as you race across the sky and crash through obstacles, using gadgets and finding secret shortcuts to leave your rivals behind. Choose your character and your cars to become the winner of the 18-player destruction-packed car carnage, and show everyone who’s boss in the ultimate Jected – Rivals championship!

A wild selection of the gutsiest competitions – from crash derby to a head-on-head glider race!

Customizable and upgradable vehicles – Your favourite is ready to be discovered!

Shoot for the stars! Eject from the car at the perfect moment to get ahead or for a surprise comeback.

Compete in the all-new trending extreme action sport. Become the next champion of the insane Jected tournament!

From a punkster granny to a zombie priest – choose your favourite character and make it your own through various skins!

Jected – Rivals will hit PC (Steam) early access on May 4th, and will be free-to-play.