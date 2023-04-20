Mia and The Dragon Princess launch trailer released

Coming to consoles and PC in May, Wales Interactive has released the launch trailer for Mia and The Dragon Princess, showing off what we can expect from the title when it’s available.

As well as that, we’ve got the synopsis from the press release for you underneath the trailer (below). Wales Interactive sure seems to be the kinds of the FMV-game right now, and the last adventure game (Ten Dates) was well met with our critic, Lyle Carr, who scored it 8/10 and said “Ten Dates is entertaining from start to finish, with a diverse range of characters to date, great acting, and some genuinely funny moments”.

Anyway, on with the trailer!

Mia dreams of adventure, but her feeling of responsibility to her workmates – who have become her surrogate family – keeps her working at a job she’s bored of, living a life she didn’t want. When a mysterious woman (Marshanda) turns up scared and on the run, Mia’s decision to take her under her wing and try to discover her identity leads her down a path of intrigue, mystery and danger. When a group of thugs, led by the quietly terrifying, Walsh (Paul McGann) turns up at the bar, Mia and her co-workers are taken hostage along with a group of customers. When Mia’s boss, Matthew (Brian McCardie) is injured, the stakes are raised and the struggle becomes real when Mia and the group end up on the run and battling for their lives.

Here’s the list of features, from the press release:

Featuring action designed by world-renowned fight coordinator, Marcus Shakesheff (WonderWoman, Hanna, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Pennyworth, Guardians of the Galaxy, Game of Thrones)

Featuring fight stunts by Taekwondo instructor and content creator with over 700M views, Aaron Gassor aka ‘Ginger Ninja Trickster’

Real time Attribute Tracking that evolves based on your choices and influences the story

Multi-optional storytelling with 10 different outcomes

Starring Paul McGann (Doctor Who, Alien 3, Withnail & I), Brian McCardie (Time, Rob Roy) and MyAnna Buring (The Witcher, Ripper Street), Dita Tantang and Noa Bleeker.

Guest appearance by Daz Black ((DazGames)

Mia and the Dragon Princes is coming to PC (Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on May 4th, 2023.