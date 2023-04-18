Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games today released a new video showcasing the skills and abilities of the recently announced Handler Archetype class in their upcoming action-survival shooter title, Remnant 2. The Handler Archetype specializes in canine combat and teamwork to take down any threat that stands in their way. Players can mobilize their faithful dog companion to attack enemies and distract enemies when things get a bit too hectic. The Handler’s Prime Perk allows their companion to revive them or their teammates, while their Archetype Trait reduces all friendly fire done to all allies and themselves.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the Remnant 2 Handler archetype below:

Remnant 2 aims to plunge players deep into a devastated world. You’ll be required to master a mix of ranged and melee combat against cunning enemies and bosses. You can enter the fray as a lone-wolf or even the odds by teaming up with two friends to overcome the challenge. Each time players start a new playthrough of Remnant 2, they will be brought into a new world built from a wide pool of locations, enemies, NPCs, bosses, and weapons. These dynamically built levels allow for unique experiences as elements are woven organically into the world and narrative.

The newly-revealed Handler archetype that you can see in the above trailer is just one of many you’ll be able to play in Remnant 2. This sequel promises an updated Archetype system that gives players more flexibility in their play style and lets groups better sync unique passive abilities and stunning powers together in co-op play. Multiple Archetypes can be unlocked, leveled up, and equipped together. The intention is for a much broader experience, with more variety in play styles encouraged as you play the game.

Remnant 2 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2023.