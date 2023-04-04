Space Prison is the new game from Wooden Alien, ex-Witcher 3 developers

Kraków based development studio Wooden Alien has announced Space Prison, a tactical turn-based survival brawler, that also incorporates cell-base building elements, and even has a “social ladder system”, and it’s coming to PC and consoles.

You can check out the debut trailer for the game, as well as the official information on the title, direct from the studio, below:

Set in an intergalactic maximum security prison in the darkest hole in the universe, Space Prison is an experimental entity, gathering both guilty and innocent alien creatures under the jurisdiction of the artificial system. Taking on the role of one of the odd alien creatures, gamers will uncover the mystery of this grim facility and a legendary convict who is said to have escaped it. Space Prison’s unique social ladder system will see players forming alliances and enemies in a fight for survival; joining gangs and earning respect to rise to the top and, maybe one day, reaching the ultimate goal: sweet freedom! Space Prison features a diverse cast of questionable cosmic characters, each with their own special abilities, as well as weapons and equipment that can be crafted and upgraded. On the inside, players choose one of the galactic gangs to join, each supporting a different play style and unique mechanics, as well as its own secret gang hideout. The game also serves up plenty of cell-base customisation, collecting junky scraps and improving super-fancy furnishings: rocky crafting bench, storage in the hole behind posters, all the prison-break essentials.

“Space Prison combines survival with tactics and social dynamics” said Hubert Kubit, CEO at Wooden Alien. “We wanted to create a game that would immerse players in a detailed sci fi adventure universe and offer them a truly unique gameplay experience. With Space Prison, we believe we are well on our way to achieving that goal and are thrilled to be bringing it to PC, PlayStation and Xbox players”

Wooden Alien is led by Barbara Wiszyńska-Kubit (God’s Trigger, Crime Secrets: Crimson Lily) and Hubert Kubit (Dying Light, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Two Worlds) who say their mission is to “set standards and a focus on bringing a fresh perspective to game development”, and have hired a team based on seasoned devs as well as young talent from various backgrounds.

The game is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox formats, and the game’s release window will be announced later.