Spellcraft public alpha test coming April 6

The upcoming real time battler Spellcraft is getting a public alpha on April 6, where players will be able to test the game out before its release. For those not yet in the know, it comes from a team of veteran developers behind games like StarCraft, Diablo, League of Legends, and Magic: Areana.

In Spellcraft, actively command an entire team of heroes and outplay your opponents in a new type of strategy game: a Real-Time Battler. Choose your party of three heroes to take into the battle and fine-tune your strategy by selecting from unique and powerful spells for each character. Showcase your tactical mastery by activating well-timed abilities, dealing damage and disrupting your opponent’s best-laid plans.

To join the public alpha of Spellcraft, head over to the official Steam page to request access.

“We chose our studio’s name as an aspiration: we want to make things that get players to say ‘alright, just one more game!’ In other words, we want to make games players love,” said Jamie Winsor, co-founder of One More Game. “We’ve been running private playtests with real players throughout the course of Spellcraft’s development, and the version of the game that we’re playing today is something we’re very proud — and a little anxious! — to finally put in front of the world. We can’t wait to hear what you think.”

If you’re still not sure whether or not Spellcraft is for you, the gameplay overview trailer can be watched below, giving you a taste of what to expect from the public alpha: