Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Health Stim Locations Guide

Due to its Soulslike elements, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor only gives you access to a limited number of healing items which you’ll need to restore at a Meditation Point. These Health Stims are tossed to Cal by BD-1 during fights, but you only begin with two. As you can imagine, it doesn’t take long for the difficulty to ramp up to the degree that two isn’t enough. But where do you find more? Well, luckily we can help with that. Here’s our guide to where to find Health Stim Upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Stim Upgrade #1 – Coruscant

The first Stim upgrade can be found in the starting area, the Coruscant Undercity. Fight through the area until you reach the Undercity Meats Meditation Point. You’ll need to scrabble up the wall here, where you’ll see a Security Droid guarding a large chest. Defeat the Droid and claim your reward.

Stim Upgrade #2 – Koboh

To get your hands on this one you’ll need to have collected 10 Priorite Shards. These are glowing pick-ups found throughout Coruscant and Koboh. When you get to Rambler’s Reach, head to Doma’s shop and buy the Mysterious Keycode item in exchange for the Priorite.

Now head through the locked door in her shop and snag the Stim upgrade.

Stim Upgrade #3 – Koboh

This one requires a bit of a fight. You’ll need to follow the story objectives into the forests of Koboh, where you’ll eventually come upon a bunch of Stormtroopers fighting a Mogu – this is a brown version of the Wampa from The Empire Strikes Back. It’s a pretty tough customer, but you should have a few tricks up your sleeve by now, such as Force Push and Pull, and with a bit of careful play, you should succeed. Just be aware that if it grabs you, you’ll need to mash Square or X to lop off its arm.

When it’s dead, look for scratch marks on the wall that indicate where you can wall-run. Do so twice and you’ll reach some climbable vines. Go up, and you’ll see a hill to your left or a path round the rocky structure on your right. Follow this second path to find the Stim chest.

Stim Upgrade #4 – Jedha

Another easy one that you can’t really miss. After you make your way through the first part of the desert with Merrin, you’ll rest up in a cave for the night. In the morning when you get up and continue your journey, the chest is just sitting there in the cave waiting for you.

Stim Upgrade #5 – Shattered Moon

After fighting through a good chunk of this area, you’ll come to a large circular room with a massive heat exhaust in the middle. Look for an ascension point to get up high, then locate the zipwire that crosses the room. Like most things here, the zipwire is broken, and there’s an electrical charge halfway down it that you’ll need to jump over or it will make you fall.

On the other side, follow the path to the right and grab your Stim Upgrade from the chest.

That’s all the Health Stim upgrades we’ve found in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for now, but we’ll update this guide with any others we discover.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | Rancor Boss Guide